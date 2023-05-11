Who wore it better? Yvvone Godswill and Chioma Good Hair face off in similar transparent bodysuits
When it comes to fashion, we always see it in pairs.
Chioma Good Hair is a fashion icon in her own right, for her appearance at Arise Fashion Week.
She wore a Dolce & Gabbana black skin-tight polka dot outfit with a hoodie and a black skirt. She paired her outfit with a bag, black stilettos, a silver Balenciaga bag and yellow glasses.
Yvvone Godswill is an ex-Big Brother Titan housemate who also wore a similar transparent bodysuit from Balenciaga, white Loewe glasses, black stilettos and a black bag.
Both ladies look quite chic and futuristic and it’s hard to say who wore it best. We think both of them did a job.
