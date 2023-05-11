The sports category has moved to a new website.

Who wore it better? Yvvone Godswill and Chioma Good Hair face off in similar transparent bodysuits

Temi Iwalaiye

When it comes to fashion, we always see it in pairs.

Yvonne and Chioma Ikokwu face off [Instagram]
Chioma Good Hair is a fashion icon in her own right, for her appearance at Arise Fashion Week.

She wore a Dolce & Gabbana black skin-tight polka dot outfit with a hoodie and a black skirt. She paired her outfit with a bag, black stilettos, a silver Balenciaga bag and yellow glasses.

Yvvone Godswill is an ex-Big Brother Titan housemate who also wore a similar transparent bodysuit from Balenciaga, white Loewe glasses, black stilettos and a black bag.

Both ladies look quite chic and futuristic and it’s hard to say who wore it best. We think both of them did a job.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

