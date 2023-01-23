ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Who wore it better? Nancy Isime and Sharon Ooja channel rich aunty vibes

Temi Iwalaiye

What’s better than one gorgeous woman? Two.

Who wore it best? [Instagram]
Who wore it best? [Instagram]

Rich Aunty fine is an aesthetic, a lifestyle, it's reminiscent of our past when our rich aunties came visiting in elaborate bubus and fancy slippers.

Two fashion power houses and beautiful women in their own right, Nancy Isime and Sharon Ooja wore a bubu from Good Girl Code.

Nancy styled the outfit like a real rich aunty. She paired hers with a silver mini purse and transparent shoes, a head tie and silver chandelier earrings.

Sharon went all out for hers, and looked more like a rich sisi than rich auntie. The scarf was tied as a hairband over a bob wig. She also stacked her neck and wrists, maybe with too much jewelry? and a red Lady Dior bag.

Who do you think slayed more?

Temi Iwalaiye

