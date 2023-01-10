ADVERTISEMENT
Who wore it better?: Jmk's and Chi Chi's Cardi B inspired silver outfits

Temi Iwalaiye

As we always say, fashion comes in threes.

Who wore it better [Instagram]
Who wore it better [Instagram]

In this week's edition of who wore it better, we have two Big Brother Naija alums rocking silver leotards and a sheer robe, all inspired by American rapper, Cardi B.

Cardi B was the one first spotted wearing a silver leotard, green robe and diamond jewellery. Also, love how her hair and makeup were made in old Hollywood glam fashion.

Jmk’s interpretation of Cardi’s original design is interesting and almost identical but when compared to the original, Cardi’s is better.

Chi Chi demoted the look, albeit adding her spin to it by making it a corset and thong. She also went with wet curls instead of wavy hair. The sandals weren't the best idea either.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

10 words that have similar interpretations in Yoruba and Igbo languages

Who wore it better?: Jmk's and Chi Chi's Cardi B inspired silver outfits

How important is the vagina's length and depth during s*x?

Top 10 famous markets in Nigeria and what they are famous for

New study shows energy drinks may lead to baldness in men

10 essential items to get your woman when she is on her period

How to take the most beautiful pregnancy photoshoots

Men who take sugary drinks daily risk losing their hair - New study

Beauty Forecast: These hairstyles will trend in 2023

