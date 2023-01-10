In this week's edition of who wore it better, we have two Big Brother Naija alums rocking silver leotards and a sheer robe, all inspired by American rapper, Cardi B.
Who wore it better?: Jmk's and Chi Chi's Cardi B inspired silver outfits
As we always say, fashion comes in threes.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Cardi B
Cardi B was the one first spotted wearing a silver leotard, green robe and diamond jewellery. Also, love how her hair and makeup were made in old Hollywood glam fashion.
JMK
Jmk’s interpretation of Cardi’s original design is interesting and almost identical but when compared to the original, Cardi’s is better.
Chi Chi
Chi Chi demoted the look, albeit adding her spin to it by making it a corset and thong. She also went with wet curls instead of wavy hair. The sandals weren't the best idea either.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
10 words that have similar interpretations in Yoruba and Igbo languages
Who wore it better?: Jmk's and Chi Chi's Cardi B inspired silver outfits
How important is the vagina's length and depth during s*x?
Top 10 famous markets in Nigeria and what they are famous for
New study shows energy drinks may lead to baldness in men
10 essential items to get your woman when she is on her period
How to take the most beautiful pregnancy photoshoots
Men who take sugary drinks daily risk losing their hair - New study
Beauty Forecast: These hairstyles will trend in 2023
ADVERTISEMENT