Who wore it better? Beyonce and Bella Okagbue rock the same sparkling mini dress
Superstar Beyonce and reality TV star Bella Okagbue wore very similar gowns, and we have to ask who wore it better?
This week we have international music legend Beyonce Knowles wearing a short, sparkling outfit to one of her concerts and Bella Okagbue wearing a knockoff of the same outfit.
In Washington, DC, Beyoncé wore her second Rabanne outfit of the tour, a silver mini dress by Julien Dossena constructed of circular mirror-effect plates. She accessorized her party ensemble with over-the-knee Jimmy Choo boots. Her shades and opera gloves are also to die for.
For a night out in town, Bella was spotted wearing a sparkling, shimmering outfit from Bella Barnett. It was interesting how she chose black underwear as opposed to the nude that Beyonce wore. Bella chose a halter neckline instead of a v-shaped one.
Who wore it better? Beyonce obviously wore it better, but we have to give Bella some props; she looked pretty good too.
