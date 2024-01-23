Who wore it best? Tiwa Savage, Diane Russet, Nengi Hampson, or Ms Banks?

With dupes popping up everywhere, it's clear the Marvellia gown has taken the fashion world by storm. But with so many celebrity interpretations, the question begs: Who rocked it best?"

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa was one of the first celebrities we spotted wearing this gown. She wore it with a green Gianvito Rossi sandal, and her ginger curly wig is also one to beat.

Diane Russet

Diane silenced doubters of busty women in her rendition of this gown, showing that this gown embraces every curve. We're dying to know what shoes she picked!

Nengi Hampson

Pulse Nigeria

Nengi posted a picture of herself in this same gown on her Instagram stories. It looked fantastic on her body and brought out her figure. Nengi wore this look with cornrows. Cornrows are cute on every woman because of the sheer simplicity of the hairstyle.

Ms Banks

Across the pond, Ms Banks brought fierce London vibes with a killer laid to perfection, and her pink Chanel purse completed the look.

