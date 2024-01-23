ADVERTISEMENT
Who wore it best? Tiwa Savage, Diane Russet, Nengi Hampson, or Ms Banks?

Temi Iwalaiye

Some outfits look amazing on every woman, no matter her shape or size, and this gown is one of those outfits.

Who wore it best? [Instagram]
Who wore it best? [Instagram]

With dupes popping up everywhere, it's clear the Marvellia gown has taken the fashion world by storm. But with so many celebrity interpretations, the question begs: Who rocked it best?"

Tiwa was one of the first celebrities we spotted wearing this gown. She wore it with a green Gianvito Rossi sandal, and her ginger curly wig is also one to beat.

Diane silenced doubters of busty women in her rendition of this gown, showing that this gown embraces every curve. We're dying to know what shoes she picked!

Nengi Hampson [X]
Nengi Hampson [X] Pulse Nigeria

Nengi posted a picture of herself in this same gown on her Instagram stories. It looked fantastic on her body and brought out her figure. Nengi wore this look with cornrows. Cornrows are cute on every woman because of the sheer simplicity of the hairstyle.

Across the pond, Ms Banks brought fierce London vibes with a killer laid to perfection, and her pink Chanel purse completed the look.

Who then wore it best? Tiwa Savage’s styling looked better than others, but they all killed it in their way.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

Who wore it best? Tiwa Savage, Diane Russet, Nengi Hampson, or Ms Banks?

