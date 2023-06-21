ADVERTISEMENT
Who wore it best? Enioluwa and Dahmola challenge masculine norms, wear similar skirts

Temi Iwalaiye

Two male fashionistas rocked similar skirts.

Dahmola and Enioluwa in similar outfits [Instagram]
This week we have Influencer Enioluwa, popularly known as Eni, taking a cue from the Scottish tradition of men wearing skirts known as kilts for a visit to the Afro-Euro Fashion Way hosted by the European Union.

Eni wore a blue pleated skirt, a white sleeveless shirt with a bishop collar, and what can be called a monkey jacket, or perhaps a sleeveless suit jacket, by Nigerian designer T. I. Nathan. He paired it with blue loafers.

Dahmola, a renowned fashion stylist in Nigeria who has styled numerous male and female celebrities, was recently seen donning the same attire at the African Magic Viewer Choice Awards. Dahmola also wore a black T.I. Nathan skirt and sleeveless jacket without a shirt. He paired his with black pantyhose , an interesting choice. The same loafers he wore were worn by Eni (though he wore it first, so Eni was probably inspired by him).

These two men are breaking the boundaries of typical masculine attire—well, except you are Scottish.

What is our take on who wore it best? The outfits are so similar, it’s hard to tell. They both styled the outfit in their own way for the events they were attending.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

