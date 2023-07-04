Who wore it best? Diane Russet and Akut Akech, Adekunle Gold and Marcus Rashford rock similar outfits

Given that the majority of designs are not copyrighted, people have the freedom to replicate and recreate popular designs. So, it is not surprising to see celebrities wearing the same outfits, even at the same event.

Here’s our rating of two sets of celebrity twinning, Diane Russet and Akut Akech, Adekunle Gold, and Marcus Rashford in similar outfits.

Diane Russet

ADVERTISEMENT

Diane Russet recreated this flared black and white gown from this fall/winter's Schiaparelli collection. Nigerian designer Ann Usman recreated the outfit. We love the Aquazurra heels she paired the gown with, but the finishing of the hem didn’t seem as smooth as the original.

Akut Akech

This South Sudanese/Australian model walked Schiaparelli's fall/winter runway in this beautiful black and white gown, it’s simple, elegant and feminine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold attended Pharrell's Louis Vuitton show in a green Louis Vuitton Jacket, black pants, and a lot of jewellery. Though it was a pretty simple look, his carriage was everything.

Marcus Rashford

ADVERTISEMENT

British Footballer, Marcus Rashford wore the exact same look as Adekunle to the same event too. We loved how his own white shirt came out more, so it didn’t look like he was just wearing a jacket. Also, his sneakers dressed down the look and made the outfit very urban.