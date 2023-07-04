Who wore it best? Diane Russet and Akut Akech, Adekunle Gold and Marcus Rashford rock similar outfits
This week on who wore it best, we have two sets of beautiful and fashionable celebrities in similar outfits.
Given that the majority of designs are not copyrighted, people have the freedom to replicate and recreate popular designs. So, it is not surprising to see celebrities wearing the same outfits, even at the same event.
Here’s our rating of two sets of celebrity twinning, Diane Russet and Akut Akech, Adekunle Gold, and Marcus Rashford in similar outfits.
Diane Russet
Diane Russet recreated this flared black and white gown from this fall/winter's Schiaparelli collection. Nigerian designer Ann Usman recreated the outfit. We love the Aquazurra heels she paired the gown with, but the finishing of the hem didn’t seem as smooth as the original.
Akut Akech
This South Sudanese/Australian model walked Schiaparelli's fall/winter runway in this beautiful black and white gown, it’s simple, elegant and feminine.
Adekunle Gold
Adekunle Gold attended Pharrell's Louis Vuitton show in a green Louis Vuitton Jacket, black pants, and a lot of jewellery. Though it was a pretty simple look, his carriage was everything.
Marcus Rashford
British Footballer, Marcus Rashford wore the exact same look as Adekunle to the same event too. We loved how his own white shirt came out more, so it didn’t look like he was just wearing a jacket. Also, his sneakers dressed down the look and made the outfit very urban.
Who do we think wore the outfit best? Though they all look great, we think Adut and Marcus are the winners of this round.
