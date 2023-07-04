ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Who wore it best? Diane Russet and Akut Akech, Adekunle Gold and Marcus Rashford rock similar outfits

Temi Iwalaiye

This week on who wore it best, we have two sets of beautiful and fashionable celebrities in similar outfits.

Who wore it best? [Instagram]
Who wore it best? [Instagram]

Recommended articles

Given that the majority of designs are not copyrighted, people have the freedom to replicate and recreate popular designs. So, it is not surprising to see celebrities wearing the same outfits, even at the same event.

Here’s our rating of two sets of celebrity twinning, Diane Russet and Akut Akech, Adekunle Gold, and Marcus Rashford in similar outfits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diane Russet recreated this flared black and white gown from this fall/winter's Schiaparelli collection. Nigerian designer Ann Usman recreated the outfit. We love the Aquazurra heels she paired the gown with, but the finishing of the hem didn’t seem as smooth as the original.

This South Sudanese/Australian model walked Schiaparelli's fall/winter runway in this beautiful black and white gown, it’s simple, elegant and feminine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adekunle Gold attended Pharrell's Louis Vuitton show in a green Louis Vuitton Jacket, black pants, and a lot of jewellery. Though it was a pretty simple look, his carriage was everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

British Footballer, Marcus Rashford wore the exact same look as Adekunle to the same event too. We loved how his own white shirt came out more, so it didn’t look like he was just wearing a jacket. Also, his sneakers dressed down the look and made the outfit very urban.

Who do we think wore the outfit best? Though they all look great, we think Adut and Marcus are the winners of this round.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Who wore it best? Diane Russet and Akut Akech, Adekunle Gold and Marcus Rashford rock similar outfits

Who wore it best? Diane Russet and Akut Akech, Adekunle Gold and Marcus Rashford rock similar outfits

Top 7 deadly foods in the world that must be avoided

Top 7 deadly foods in the world that must be avoided

Here's why a man fell in love with a crocodile and married it

Here's why a man fell in love with a crocodile and married it

Goldberg Premium Lager Beer promotes cultural heritage at 2023 Ojude Oba festival

Goldberg Premium Lager Beer promotes cultural heritage at 2023 Ojude Oba festival

The world's smallest bag, tiny as a grain of salt, was sold for ₦‎47 million

The world's smallest bag, tiny as a grain of salt, was sold for ₦‎47 million

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Beauty Tukura

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Beauty Tukura

Why women are likely to seek divorce after becoming more successful than their husbands

Why women are likely to seek divorce after becoming more successful than their husbands

Another Nigerian chef, Chef Deo, wants to break the world’s longest cook-a-thon record

Another Nigerian chef, Chef Deo, wants to break the world’s longest cook-a-thon record

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

5 unusual African tribal traditions and ways of life

5 unusual African tribal traditions and ways of life

How to get rid of body pain after sitting down all day at work

How to get rid of body pain after sitting down all day at work

10 delicious foods you didn’t know could kill you

10 delicious foods you didn’t know could kill you

Pulse Sports

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The perfect Northern Belle style [Instagram]

5 celebrities who have nailed the Northern Belle aesthetic

Tiny mschf handbag [Allthatsinteresting]

The world's smallest bag, tiny as a grain of salt, was sold for ₦‎47 million

Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union in Christie Brown outfit [Instagram]

Gabrielle Union's latest Netflix film featured outfits made by Ghanaian designer

Let Beauty Tukura inspire your work week [Instagram]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Beauty Tukura