When next are we seeing a Met Gala outfit as iconic as Chadwick Boseman’s 2018 look? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Yesterday, Monday, May 2nd 2022, everyone was on their phones scrolling through the pictures of these Hollywood celebrities with a look of disbelief, wondering, “why can’t they just follow the theme?” “didn’t they get the memo?” “do they have a stylist at all?”

While some played it dangerously safe, for instance, Kim Kardashian wore a Marilyn Monroe dress that gave us - nothing. It was bland.

Others decided to look outrageous like Nicki Minaj wearing a black baseball hat on a gown and leather pants.

Most of the men were a snooze fest. Same old boring suits. Future tried to spice things up by wearing shorts. Laughable attempt. Gunna and Stormzy deserve some accolades for the effort but apart from them, do these celebrities have no respect for themes or looking good at all?

We remember how, Chadwick Boseman of Blessed memory got the theme of the 2018 Met Gala, “Heavenly bodies and the Catholic Imagination”

Pulse Nigeria

Draped in a white shirt and blazer, Chadwick complimented the look with ivory pants, and a cape that was fitting for a pope with embroidery that looks like old roman columns with a two crosses embroidered on it.

He complimented the look with golden shoes. Chadwick didn't set out to shock us with his style as many of these celebrities do, he just wanted to look good.

When men want to be fashionable, they think they have to feminize their look, but not Chadwick. He was incredibly masculine yet dashingly handsome.