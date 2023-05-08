The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Want to slay and be comfortable while pregnant? 5 times Tomike Adeoye schooled us on how to

Temi Iwalaiye

Tomike looked so comfortable and gorgeous while pregnant, here’s how to be like her.

Tomike's pregnancy looks is one for the books [Instagram]
Tomike's pregnancy looks is one for the books [Instagram]

Recommended articles

You can be a yummy mummy-to-be and influencer Tomike is proof of just that. Be inspired by five of her pregnancy looks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This boubou is a rich and comfortable way to slay when pregnant. It makes you look rich, and it keeps your belly safely hidden.

A two-piece is perfect for pregnant women, the colours coordinate and they are comfortable, plus a pair of sneakers keep her feet comfortable and grounded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biker shorts are comfortable and sexy, plus with an oversized shirt? Then, that’s a killer combo.

Face it, sweatpants and sweaters are extremely comfy, and when you are pregnant, you need all the comfort you can get.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking sporty is always a good way to enjoy your pregnancy and slay while at it. Always make sure you buy maternity jeans, so you feel comfortable around your tummy.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Want to slay and be comfortable while pregnant? 5 times Tomike Adeoye schooled us on how to

Want to slay and be comfortable while pregnant? 5 times Tomike Adeoye schooled us on how to

5 things to do before a vagina wax appointment - so you won’t traumatise your wax lady

5 things to do before a vagina wax appointment - so you won’t traumatise your wax lady

5 home décor ideas for a self-contained apartment

5 home décor ideas for a self-contained apartment

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Maria Chike

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Maria Chike

3 effective ways to use clove as a mouthwash

3 effective ways to use clove as a mouthwash

10 best Nigerian books you should be reading right now

10 best Nigerian books you should be reading right now

How African royal families showed up in style for King Charles' coronation

How African royal families showed up in style for King Charles' coronation

How to do withdrawal method correctly, its effectiveness in birth control

How to do withdrawal method correctly, its effectiveness in birth control

Tiwa Savage radiant at King Charles' coronation concert in gown made by Nigerian designer

Tiwa Savage radiant at King Charles' coronation concert in gown made by Nigerian designer

These 20 countries grant visas on arrival to Nigerian passport holders

These 20 countries grant visas on arrival to Nigerian passport holders

Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists

Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists

2 Nigerian women stun at the coronation of King Charles III

2 Nigerian women stun at the coronation of King Charles III

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Two Nigerian women stun at King Charles III coronation

2 Nigerian women stun at the coronation of King Charles III

Burna Boy and others in similar Burberry outfits [Getty]

Burna Boy and 3 others wear similar outfits to the 2023 Met Gala

The best dressed celebs at the Met Gala 2023 [Instagram]

Best-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Met Gala

Tems successfully created a memorable fashion moment on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2023

Tems makes bold fashion statement at the 2023 Met Gala