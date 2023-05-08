Want to slay and be comfortable while pregnant? 5 times Tomike Adeoye schooled us on how to

You can be a yummy mummy-to-be and influencer Tomike is proof of just that. Be inspired by five of her pregnancy looks.

1. The classic bou bou

This boubou is a rich and comfortable way to slay when pregnant. It makes you look rich, and it keeps your belly safely hidden.

2. The two-piece

A two-piece is perfect for pregnant women, the colours coordinate and they are comfortable, plus a pair of sneakers keep her feet comfortable and grounded.

3. The biker shorts and oversized shirt

Biker shorts are comfortable and sexy, plus with an oversized shirt? Then, that’s a killer combo.

4. The sweatsuit

Face it, sweatpants and sweaters are extremely comfy, and when you are pregnant, you need all the comfort you can get.

5. The trouser and shirt