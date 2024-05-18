ADVERTISEMENT
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

Pictures of the week [Instagram]
Pictures of the week [Instagram]

Last week started with the AMVCAs, the award show brought us so many red carpet looks that had us buzzing for days.

Without much ado, these are the pictures of the week.

Osas gave our eyes a break from corsets too and stole the show in this Veekee James outfit. We love the fine lines and circles on it.

Toke’s delivered a classy avant-garde gown made by Veekee James. That circle on the gown looks so cool.

Tobi’s brown oversized suit from Deji and Kola was one of our favourite pictures of the week.

Temi looked like she was on royal tour in her eggshell white jacket and skirt.

Tiwa stunned in this simple shimmering gold gown at the AMVCAs. It was elegant yet stunning.

IK showcased the Benin culture in this look at the AMVCA, and many netizens loved the outfit.

The use of stones to make designs on the outfit was exquisite. It was one of the best looks at the AMVCA.

Neo’s look was unconventional and loved by many people. He recreated a vintage look by using stones to make a jacket.

Temi Iwalaiye

