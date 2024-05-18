This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Without much ado, these are the pictures of the week.

Osas Ighodaro

Osas gave our eyes a break from corsets too and stole the show in this Veekee James outfit. We love the fine lines and circles on it.

Toke Makinwa

Toke’s delivered a classy avant-garde gown made by Veekee James. That circle on the gown looks so cool.

Tobi Bakre

Tobi’s brown oversized suit from Deji and Kola was one of our favourite pictures of the week.

Temi Otedola

Temi looked like she was on royal tour in her eggshell white jacket and skirt.

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa stunned in this simple shimmering gold gown at the AMVCAs. It was elegant yet stunning.

Ik Osakioduwa

IK showcased the Benin culture in this look at the AMVCA, and many netizens loved the outfit.

Uche Montana

The use of stones to make designs on the outfit was exquisite. It was one of the best looks at the AMVCA.

Neo Akpofure

