This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week's best pictures

Here’s our curation of the best pictures this week:

Wizkid posted fiery pictures from his sold-out concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Kim looked like summer in this floral gown. She looked so regal and royal, and we loved it.

Nancy hosted The Headies pre-award event in this cultural attire made of ankara and a tulle skirt. Her headgear was so elaborate and stunning.

Mercy is in the Big Brother Naija house, but she still looks stunning. She wore this gorgeous, nude, sparkling gown for the first eviction show. It was certainly one of this week’s best pictures.

Burna Boy posted stills from his music video 'Big 7' wearing jeans and a white shirt. The pictures looked so artistic, and we can’t wait to see the video.

Beauty stunned in this aso-oke two-piece from famed Nigerian designer Emmy Kasbit.

We love these headshots and his outfit for this birthday; it's not every day you see a man rocking a crisscross top.

