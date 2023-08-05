This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Here’s our curation of the best pictures this week:

Wizkid

Wizkid posted fiery pictures from his sold-out concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Kim Oprah

Kim looked like summer in this floral gown. She looked so regal and royal, and we loved it.

Nancy Isime

Nancy hosted The Headies pre-award event in this cultural attire made of ankara and a tulle skirt. Her headgear was so elaborate and stunning.

Mercy Eke

Mercy is in the Big Brother Naija house, but she still looks stunning. She wore this gorgeous, nude, sparkling gown for the first eviction show. It was certainly one of this week’s best pictures.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy posted stills from his music video 'Big 7' wearing jeans and a white shirt. The pictures looked so artistic, and we can’t wait to see the video.

Beauty Tukura

Beauty stunned in this aso-oke two-piece from famed Nigerian designer Emmy Kasbit.

Prince Nelson Enwerem