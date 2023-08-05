This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
Recommended articles
Here’s our curation of the best pictures this week:
Wizkid
Wizkid posted fiery pictures from his sold-out concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Kim Oprah
Kim looked like summer in this floral gown. She looked so regal and royal, and we loved it.
Nancy Isime
Nancy hosted The Headies pre-award event in this cultural attire made of ankara and a tulle skirt. Her headgear was so elaborate and stunning.
Mercy Eke
Mercy is in the Big Brother Naija house, but she still looks stunning. She wore this gorgeous, nude, sparkling gown for the first eviction show. It was certainly one of this week’s best pictures.
Burna Boy
Burna Boy posted stills from his music video 'Big 7' wearing jeans and a white shirt. The pictures looked so artistic, and we can’t wait to see the video.
Beauty Tukura
Beauty stunned in this aso-oke two-piece from famed Nigerian designer Emmy Kasbit.
Prince Nelson Enwerem
We love these headshots and his outfit for this birthday; it's not every day you see a man rocking a crisscross top.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng