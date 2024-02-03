ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week’s best picture on Instagram
This week’s best picture on Instagram

Recommended articles

Here we give the rundown of most-rated pictures on Instagram in terms of concept, style, and engagement

These are this week’s best pictures:

ADVERTISEMENT



When it comes to style, Davido is always on top of his game. We’re huge fans of these Louis Vuitton two-pieces.

ADVERTISEMENT



The Super Eagles might be the ones celebrating, but Mercy definitely slayed this crop top and shorts look.



ADVERTISEMENT

Jemima is certainly soft and sartorial in this gown.



Perhaps this week and month will just be declared VeeKee’s wedding week and month. we liked this blue tweed look; it’s classy and a needed break from mesh gowns.

ADVERTISEMENT



Temi looked whimsical and magical on the streets of Paris this week.

ADVERTISEMENT



Eni struck a stylish pose in leather and jeans. Plus, those heels were magic!

ADVERTISEMENT



Nancy is shimmering under the sun and we loved to see her cute floral two-piece.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

5 dating mistakes that kill relationships and how to avoid them

5 dating mistakes that kill relationships and how to avoid them

7 must-see art galleries around the world

7 must-see art galleries around the world

Creative and affordable Valentine's Day dates in Lagos

Creative and affordable Valentine's Day dates in Lagos

5 simple tips to charm your way into her life

5 simple tips to charm your way into her life

4 annoying things Ghanaian church ushers do

4 annoying things Ghanaian church ushers do

Malta Guinness and Street Church ignite Lagos with Love & Light Fest 3.0

Malta Guinness and Street Church ignite Lagos with Love & Light Fest 3.0

5 ways staying with a verbally abusive person damages you

5 ways staying with a verbally abusive person damages you

DIY Recipe: How to make Ghanaian salad

DIY Recipe: How to make Ghanaian salad

Kellogg's Super Star essay winning students, schools get ₦25m in educational grants Nationwide!

Kellogg's Super Star essay winning students, schools get ₦25m in educational grants Nationwide!

For healthy teeth, should you brush before or after breakfast?

For healthy teeth, should you brush before or after breakfast?

Oyedepo embarks on Apostolic visitation to the commonwealth of Zion assembly

Oyedepo embarks on Apostolic visitation to the commonwealth of Zion assembly

Pulse Sports

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Birkin Bags are a popular accessory

Birkin Bags: 8 things you need to know about the popular accessory

Who wore it best? Tiwa Savage, Flo Milli or Sza?

Who wore it best? Tiwa Savage, Sza or Flo Milli?

Mercy Eke's most expensive bags [Instagram]

Mercy Eke’s 5 most expensive bags prove she’s filthy rich