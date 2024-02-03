This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Here we give the rundown of most-rated pictures on Instagram in terms of concept, style, and engagement

These are this week’s best pictures:

Davido

When it comes to style, Davido is always on top of his game. We’re huge fans of these Louis Vuitton two-pieces.

Mercy Eke

The Super Eagles might be the ones celebrating, but Mercy definitely slayed this crop top and shorts look.

Jemima Osunde





Jemima is certainly soft and sartorial in this gown.

Veekee James





Perhaps this week and month will just be declared VeeKee’s wedding week and month. we liked this blue tweed look; it’s classy and a needed break from mesh gowns.

Temi Odetola





Temi looked whimsical and magical on the streets of Paris this week.

Enioluwa

Eni struck a stylish pose in leather and jeans. Plus, those heels were magic!

Nancy Isime

