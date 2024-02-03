This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
Recommended articles
Here we give the rundown of most-rated pictures on Instagram in terms of concept, style, and engagement
These are this week’s best pictures:
Davido
When it comes to style, Davido is always on top of his game. We’re huge fans of these Louis Vuitton two-pieces.
Mercy Eke
The Super Eagles might be the ones celebrating, but Mercy definitely slayed this crop top and shorts look.
Jemima Osunde
Jemima is certainly soft and sartorial in this gown.
Veekee James
Perhaps this week and month will just be declared VeeKee’s wedding week and month. we liked this blue tweed look; it’s classy and a needed break from mesh gowns.
Temi Odetola
Temi looked whimsical and magical on the streets of Paris this week.
Enioluwa
Eni struck a stylish pose in leather and jeans. Plus, those heels were magic!
Nancy Isime
Nancy is shimmering under the sun and we loved to see her cute floral two-piece.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng