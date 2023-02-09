ADVERTISEMENT
How Tems' style has evolved over the years

Temi Iwalaiye

Tem’s style has changed and blossomed over the years.

Tems style has certainly evolved [Instagram]
Tems style has certainly evolved [Instagram]

We are here for this new season of Tems, having come into the limelight, she continues to shine with comet-like intensity. Her growth is astronomical - especially among the international community; no one else comes close.

When Tems was still breaking into the music industry, she was particular about not being sexualised. She would hardly turn her back to the camera to show off her amazing backside, and she wore a lot of oversized outfits.

Plus, she has a period where all she did to her hair was wear it in a natural hair pineapple bun. Then, she developed a love affair with box braids and knotless braids.

The new Tems - the one who is shaking hands with Jay-Z and Beyonce and has Mary J. Blige and DJ Khalid asking for a feature - is leaning into her feminine side more.

More assured and confident in her abilities and body, Tems is showing more skin and the amazing thing is Tems does not have to worry about being only known for her hot body because she has proven her worth.

She had always had the self-confidence of someone who knew where she was going, quitting her job as a digital marketer to focus on music full-time. Tems knows that she has nothing to prove and that she will not change for anyone.

Perhaps we have to thank her stylist, Dunsin Wright, who mixes sexy with femininity. Often spotting soft, floral colours, silhouettes and textures like silk.

Tems is not afraid to show it off, looking amazing recently in a sheer see-through gown and even turned around to take a picture. But we know that she is just breaking the ice, there's so much more style in her future.

Temi Iwalaiye

