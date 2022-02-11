RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best pictures on Instagram this week

Which celebrity merits a spot on this week’s best pictures?

These are some of the best pictures this week [Instagram]
Every week we look for the best of the best celebrity pictures and this week is without exception.

Here are our best pictures;

Prince is sitting pretty in this laid back white ensemble. We especially love the white Nikes.

Ebuka went on fashion hiatus, but he is back in the most stylish pants in Nigeria and a black turtleneck.

The queen of the elites channelled royalty in this gold themed photoshoot.

Nancy looks like a 5ft11 goddess in this green short.

Beverly showcased her caramel skin in this photoshoot and we love it.

Toke reminds us that she is the ultimate baby girl in Alexandra Wang romper and Jimmy Choo shoes.

