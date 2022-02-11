The best pictures on Instagram this week

Here are our best pictures;

Prince

Prince is sitting pretty in this laid back white ensemble. We especially love the white Nikes.

Ebuka

Ebuka went on fashion hiatus, but he is back in the most stylish pants in Nigeria and a black turtleneck.

Erica

The queen of the elites channelled royalty in this gold themed photoshoot.

Nancy Isime

Nancy looks like a 5ft11 goddess in this green short.

Beverly Naya

Beverly showcased her caramel skin in this photoshoot and we love it.

Toke Makinwa