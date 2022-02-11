Every week we look for the best of the best celebrity pictures and this week is without exception.
The best pictures on Instagram this week
Which celebrity merits a spot on this week’s best pictures?
Here are our best pictures;
Prince
Prince is sitting pretty in this laid back white ensemble. We especially love the white Nikes.
Ebuka
Ebuka went on fashion hiatus, but he is back in the most stylish pants in Nigeria and a black turtleneck.
Erica
The queen of the elites channelled royalty in this gold themed photoshoot.
Nancy Isime
Nancy looks like a 5ft11 goddess in this green short.
Beverly Naya
Beverly showcased her caramel skin in this photoshoot and we love it.
Toke Makinwa
Toke reminds us that she is the ultimate baby girl in Alexandra Wang romper and Jimmy Choo shoes.
