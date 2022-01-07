The best pictures on Instagram this week

With early birthdays and some new year sightings, we were not without some lovely pictures to delight in.

Nengi

All of Nengi’s birthday pictures were a hit, but a personal favourite is this Marilyn Monroe look with a beaded bodice, gloves and pink hair.

Cuppy

Cuppy began this year with something new, shaving off her hair but still maintaining the pink tint and the beauty. Interesting and lovely.

Davido

Davido is ever stylish in a monochrome look and a bucket hat.

Toke Makinwa

Class is in session and Toke Makinwa is schooling us in this sequined dress from Xtrabride Lagos.

Cobhams

Cobhams is minimalist in this all-white ensemble and Timbaland's, but it is the simplicity of it we love to see.

Tiwa Savage