Which celebrity pictures do we love on Instagram the first week of the New Year?
The best pictures on Instagram this week
These are the best celebrity pictures on Instagram.
With early birthdays and some new year sightings, we were not without some lovely pictures to delight in.
Nengi
All of Nengi’s birthday pictures were a hit, but a personal favourite is this Marilyn Monroe look with a beaded bodice, gloves and pink hair.
Cuppy
Cuppy began this year with something new, shaving off her hair but still maintaining the pink tint and the beauty. Interesting and lovely.
Davido
Davido is ever stylish in a monochrome look and a bucket hat.
Toke Makinwa
Class is in session and Toke Makinwa is schooling us in this sequined dress from Xtrabride Lagos.
Cobhams
Cobhams is minimalist in this all-white ensemble and Timbaland's, but it is the simplicity of it we love to see.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa is absolutely gorgeous in this sultry cream gown.
