The best pictures on Instagram this week

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

These are the best celebrity pictures on Instagram.

Nengi, Cuppy and Davido had the best pictures this week [Instagram]
Which celebrity pictures do we love on Instagram the first week of the New Year?

With early birthdays and some new year sightings, we were not without some lovely pictures to delight in.

www.instagram.com

All of Nengi’s birthday pictures were a hit, but a personal favourite is this Marilyn Monroe look with a beaded bodice, gloves and pink hair.

www.instagram.com

Cuppy began this year with something new, shaving off her hair but still maintaining the pink tint and the beauty. Interesting and lovely.

www.instagram.com

Davido is ever stylish in a monochrome look and a bucket hat.

www.instagram.com

Class is in session and Toke Makinwa is schooling us in this sequined dress from Xtrabride Lagos.

www.instagram.com

Cobhams is minimalist in this all-white ensemble and Timbaland's, but it is the simplicity of it we love to see.

www.instagram.com

Tiwa is absolutely gorgeous in this sultry cream gown.

