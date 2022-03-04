The best pictures on Instagram this week

Here are this week’s best pictures;

Beverly Naya

Beverly started this week golden in this photoshoot, she channelled her inner angel, and we love to see it.

Kizz Daniel

Daniel looks very fashionable and cool in these leather pants, white sneakers and a black sweater.

Nengi

Nengi makes use of the golden aesthetic in this silk slip dress. We love to see it.

Vee Iye

Vee is wickedly gorgeous in this black mesh gown. London girls lay the best wigs and we can see that.

Prince

Very interesting suit idea from Prince, instead of a button he uses a rope. Plus, the shirt with the leaf print is perfect with the colour of the suit.

Genevieve Nnaji

The queen mother of Nollywood looked ageless in these pictures she posted on Instagram.