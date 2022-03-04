RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best pictures on Instagram this week

Temi Iwalaiye

Who made it to our list this week?

These are this week's best pictures [Instagram]

Another amazing week on Instagram. These celebrities were chosen based on exceptional photography, fashionable outfits and, creative poses.

Here are this week’s best pictures;

Beverly started this week golden in this photoshoot, she channelled her inner angel, and we love to see it.

Daniel looks very fashionable and cool in these leather pants, white sneakers and a black sweater.

Nengi makes use of the golden aesthetic in this silk slip dress. We love to see it.

Vee is wickedly gorgeous in this black mesh gown. London girls lay the best wigs and we can see that.

Very interesting suit idea from Prince, instead of a button he uses a rope. Plus, the shirt with the leaf print is perfect with the colour of the suit.

The queen mother of Nollywood looked ageless in these pictures she posted on Instagram.

Here is this week’s roundup. Who do you think should be on the list?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

Dancing Chicken Republic security guards allegedly offered jobs at Delta First Media

The best pictures on Instagram this week

Chicken Republic responds to rumours, says dancing security guards were not fired

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria

Oguta Lake: In a corner of Imo, two angry rivers flow without ever coming together

7 foods that make the penis bigger and thicker naturally

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

Yoruba is reportedly an official language in Brazil

Centre for Digitization of Indigenous Languages (CDIAL) hold panel session on digitizing indigenous languages at 2022 Social Media Week

