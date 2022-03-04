Another amazing week on Instagram. These celebrities were chosen based on exceptional photography, fashionable outfits and, creative poses.
The best pictures on Instagram this week
Who made it to our list this week?
Here are this week’s best pictures;
Beverly Naya
Beverly started this week golden in this photoshoot, she channelled her inner angel, and we love to see it.
Kizz Daniel
Daniel looks very fashionable and cool in these leather pants, white sneakers and a black sweater.
Nengi
Nengi makes use of the golden aesthetic in this silk slip dress. We love to see it.
Vee Iye
Vee is wickedly gorgeous in this black mesh gown. London girls lay the best wigs and we can see that.
Prince
Very interesting suit idea from Prince, instead of a button he uses a rope. Plus, the shirt with the leaf print is perfect with the colour of the suit.
Genevieve Nnaji
The queen mother of Nollywood looked ageless in these pictures she posted on Instagram.
Here is this week’s roundup. Who do you think should be on the list?
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng