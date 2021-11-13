RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best pictures on Instagram this week (Viewer choice edition)

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

Tacha, Liquorose and Toke had the best pictures this week according to our followers [instagram]
It was another sizzling week on Instagram with fiery pictures posted by our favourite celebrities.

This week, we asked our followers on Instagram and Twitter who had the best pictures this week and here are their top picks;

Liquorose’s fans believed she had the best picture this week and we absolutely love how gorgeous she looks in this picture.

Toke in this white gown from Sewa Simi served everything she was supposed to serve and we love to see it.

Bimbo's fans love her in this bodycon gown and denim jacket and we can see why!

The queen of the Titans was holidaying in Paris. That colourful fur jacket is exactly what should wear on a cold night in Paris.

Fancy Nancy. When in France, dress like the French. A plaid beret, a turtle neck sweater and a leather skirt had us saying “Bonjour”.

Number one African bad girl was chilling on a yatch in colorful Kenneth Ize gown.

