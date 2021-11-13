The best pictures on Instagram this week (Viewer choice edition)

This week, we asked our followers on Instagram and Twitter who had the best pictures this week and here are their top picks;

Liquorose

Liquorose’s fans believed she had the best picture this week and we absolutely love how gorgeous she looks in this picture.

Toke Makinwa

Toke in this white gown from Sewa Simi served everything she was supposed to serve and we love to see it.

Bimbo Ademoye

Bimbo's fans love her in this bodycon gown and denim jacket and we can see why!

Tacha

The queen of the Titans was holidaying in Paris. That colourful fur jacket is exactly what should wear on a cold night in Paris.

Nancy Isime

Fancy Nancy. When in France, dress like the French. A plaid beret, a turtle neck sweater and a leather skirt had us saying “Bonjour”.

Tiwa Savage