The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best and worst-dressed men at the 2023 AMVCA

Temi Iwalaiye

Men also brought the fashion heat to the AMVCA, who were our best and worst-dressed men?

The best and worst dressed men at the 2023 AMVCA [instagram]
The best and worst dressed men at the 2023 AMVCA [instagram]

Recommended articles

Here they are:

ADVERTISEMENT

Best actor winner, Tobi made a strong case for the pink suit and we were taking all the notes. His shoes looked so good too.

Another man in pink, sign us up. We love it when men explore their feminine side but the fitting is a 100.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yemi took a break from suits and we have to say we love his coat.

This free outfit from Neo is one of our favourite outfits on the red carpet, it’s so laid back and gives rich man vibes, it’s also a look we haven’t seen in a while.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eni won best dressed that night and we have to admit we love the fitting, colour and beading of his jacket.`

ADVERTISEMENT

That suit was impeccably made, we were obsessed. Also, the use of two-tones for the fabric, delightful.

The idea was good, but the execution was poor, we just felt he wore a linen skirt and then decided to dress it up with flowers.

ADVERTISEMENT

We all love Chidi Mokeme but that jacket was so too big, the trouser too long and the robe was unnecessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanaja! That outfit looked like it was twice his size, the draping was too much. He was carrying yards that can sew outfits for another person.

There is nothing wrong with wearing a coat, but why does the coat look like a towel?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My NYSC Story: If you can't handle it, it's okay to opt-out

My NYSC Story: If you can't handle it, it's okay to opt-out

Hero Lager's People's Hero Initiative recognises worth in fast-rising artists

Hero Lager's People's Hero Initiative recognises worth in fast-rising artists

The best and worst-dressed men at the 2023 AMVCA

The best and worst-dressed men at the 2023 AMVCA

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Hilda Baci

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Hilda Baci

My NYSC Story: I discovered myself and want to serve all over again

My NYSC Story: I discovered myself and want to serve all over again

Zagg energises 9th AMVCA, celebrates Africa’s biggest movie stars

Zagg energises 9th AMVCA, celebrates Africa’s biggest movie stars

7 ways to heal your gut after taking antibiotics

7 ways to heal your gut after taking antibiotics

7 ways to maintain healthy skin in Nigeria's hot weather

7 ways to maintain healthy skin in Nigeria's hot weather

The best and worst-dressed ladies at the 2023 AMVCA

The best and worst-dressed ladies at the 2023 AMVCA

Tacha wears a ₦9.2 million dress to the 2023 AMVCA

Tacha wears a ₦9.2 million dress to the 2023 AMVCA

My NYSC Story: I’m now more open-minded about other cultures

My NYSC Story: I’m now more open-minded about other cultures

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best and worst dressed celebs at AMVCA cultural night

Best and worst dressed celebrities at AMVCA Cultural Day 2023

The best and worst dressed ladies at the 2023 AMVCA

The best and worst-dressed ladies at the 2023 AMVCA

Who wore it best between Nengi (L), Nicki (M) and Tacha (R) [Instagram]

Who wore it best? Nengi and Tacha dress up like Nicki Minaj

The best AMVCA outfits

10 of the best AMVCA outfits of all time