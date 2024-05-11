LIVE: See all the looks from the 2024 AMVCA
See what all the super-stylish barometers of taste are wearing.
AMVCA has always beckon on stars to look their very best, and this year is no different. Already red carpet host Toke Makinwa is shimmering in metallics by Veekee James, Adunni Ade is serving '90 glamour in Ann Cranberry and first time nominee Alexx Ekubo looks dapper in a three piece suit from Rabesque~Rah-besk.
See what the super-stylish stars are wearing below:
Shaffy Bello
Alexx Ekubo
Toke Makinwa
Adunni Ade
Adia Aisien
Dorcas Shola Fapson
Nana Akua Addo
Yvonne Jegede
Faithia Williams
Uti Nwachukwu
Ireti Doyle
Laura Ikeji Kanu
Iyabo Ojo
Laycon
Enado Odigie
Jemima Osunde
Sheggz Olusemo
Stan Nze
Chike
Kehinde Bankole
Tana Egbo-Adelana
Osas Ighodaro
Tobi Bakre
Genoveva Umeh
Elozonam
Timini Egbuson
Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
