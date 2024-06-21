Tems rates her 10 best fashion moments so far

She revealed the stories behind some of her viral outfits, showcasing a style that's both consistent and captivating. She loves bold and neutral colours. Tems often favours simple yet gorgeous gowns that flatter her curves, achieving a chic elegance with minimal fuss.

Tems' best fashion moments:

1. Jimmy Kimmel Live (2021)

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

For her first performance on an American late-night show, Tems donned a daring black sheer dress by Valeria Kavaska. Vintage diamond earrings added a touch of timeless glamour.

2. MOBO Awards (2021)

Pulse Nigeria

Tems embraced fierce femininity at the 2021 MOBO Awards in a red and black tiger-print dress. "It's sexy but classy," she explained, perfectly balancing boldness and sophistication.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. BET Awards (2022)

Pulse Nigeria

Tems pushed boundaries with her highest slit yet at the BET Awards, walking the line between elegance and allure. Diamonds added a touch of refinement to the daring look.

4. Grammys 2023

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Custom-made Vivienne Westwood perfectly accentuated Tems' curves. "I love anything that brings them out," she admitted. This marked her first time wearing pearls, adding a touch of classic elegance.

5. Oscars 2023

Pulse Nigeria

The flowy white gown at the Oscars was a dream come true for Tems. "It looked like a cloud, like a stream," she described. Feeling like a real-life princess, she attracted attention and compliments on the red carpet. "There was no blocking," she laughed, "the person behind me loved what I wore and he could see the stage!" Tems shared that the Oscars look remains a favourite among fashion insiders.

6. Vanity Fair Oscar Party (2023)

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Monochrome magic! Tems looked stunning in a well-tailored dress that hugged her curves perfectly. A statement Yves Saint Laurent necklace by Tom Ford added a touch of Hollywood glam.

7. Met Gala 2023

Pulse Nigeria

Tems channelled Karl Lagerfeld's couture in a breathtaking Robert Wun design. The tight fit, however, had a humorous side: "They snatched me!" she joked.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 5 times Tems and her stylist made fashion magic

8. Time 100 Next 2023

Pulse Nigeria

Danielle Frankel's design for the Time 100 Next event transformed Tems into a youthful bride. A unique detail – a pearl encased in glass – added a touch of whimsy.

9. Billboard Women in Music 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Feeling like a powerful black swan, Tems rocked Alaïa at the Billboards Women in Music event. Bantu knots added a touch of African heritage that she particularly loved.

10. Coachella 2024