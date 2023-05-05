Tems makes bold fashion statement at the 2023 Met Gala

The theme for this year's event, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," honoured the legendary fashion designer, and guests were expected to wear outfits that either reflected Lagerfeld's unique style or showcased his designs.

Among the standout attendees was the Grammy-award-winning singer, Tems, who made a bold fashion statement on the red carpet. Known for her unique fashion statements, Tems did not disappoint in her choice of attire for the night.

She worked with a team of renowned stylists and designers to create a look that embodied the theme of the night while staying true to her personal brand.

Tems sur le tapis rouge du MET GALA 2023

Tems arrived at the Met Gala in a stunning monochrome mermaid corset dress, created by London-based fashion label, Robert Wun, whose designs are characterised by escapism, futurism, and feminism — a perfect fit for Tems' brand.

The music star paired the exquisite outfit with elbow-length gloves and an avant-garde feathered headpiece that complemented the top of her beautiful strapless bodice. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, adding to her overall elegant appearance.

The black fitted bodice of Tems' gown had a strapless neckline, with a low-waisted skirt flowing behind her. The fabric at the top of the skirt folded down around her hips, giving the dress the look of a shirt collar.

The feathers from the neckline and the gown's detached sleeves flowed beautifully, while a matching black headpiece with branch-like tendrils added height and volume to her appearance.

Tems' outfit was a true nod to Lagerfeld's work and the theme of the night. She successfully balanced the tribute to the fashion icon and made it her own, creating a memorable fashion moment on the red carpet.

It's not the first time Tems has made a statement on the red carpet. In fact, she has done it three times in a row — she killed it at the Grammys, the Oscars, and now at the Met Gala.

Earlier in the year, she turned heads with her dramatic outfit at the Oscars, which received mixed reactions from Western audiences but was applauded by Nigerians for its boldness and uniqueness.

Her daring style is influenced by her Nigerian roots, and she's not afraid to incorporate that into her outfits which are characterised by bold colours, daring silhouettes, and statement accessories.

