The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Tems makes bold fashion statement at the 2023 Met Gala

Anna Ajayi

Tems knows how to make a grand entrance on the red carpet.

Tems successfully created a memorable fashion moment on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2023
Tems successfully created a memorable fashion moment on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2023

Recommended articles

The theme for this year's event, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," honoured the legendary fashion designer, and guests were expected to wear outfits that either reflected Lagerfeld's unique style or showcased his designs.

Among the standout attendees was the Grammy-award-winning singer, Tems, who made a bold fashion statement on the red carpet. Known for her unique fashion statements, Tems did not disappoint in her choice of attire for the night.

She worked with a team of renowned stylists and designers to create a look that embodied the theme of the night while staying true to her personal brand.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tems is known for her unique fashion statements
Tems is known for her unique fashion statements Tems sur le tapis rouge du MET GALA 2023 Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

Tems arrived at the Met Gala in a stunning monochrome mermaid corset dress, created by London-based fashion label, Robert Wun, whose designs are characterised by escapism, futurism, and feminism — a perfect fit for Tems' brand.

The music star paired the exquisite outfit with elbow-length gloves and an avant-garde feathered headpiece that complemented the top of her beautiful strapless bodice. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, adding to her overall elegant appearance.

The black fitted bodice of Tems' gown had a strapless neckline, with a low-waisted skirt flowing behind her. The fabric at the top of the skirt folded down around her hips, giving the dress the look of a shirt collar.

The feathers from the neckline and the gown's detached sleeves flowed beautifully, while a matching black headpiece with branch-like tendrils added height and volume to her appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tems' outfit was a true nod to Lagerfeld's work and the theme of the night. She successfully balanced the tribute to the fashion icon and made it her own, creating a memorable fashion moment on the red carpet.

Tems showed up at the event in a stunning monochrome mermaid corset dress, created by London-based fashion label, Robert Wun
Tems showed up at the event in a stunning monochrome mermaid corset dress, created by London-based fashion label, Robert Wun Pulse Nigeria

It's not the first time Tems has made a statement on the red carpet. In fact, she has done it three times in a row — she killed it at the Grammys, the Oscars, and now at the Met Gala.

Earlier in the year, she turned heads with her dramatic outfit at the Oscars, which received mixed reactions from Western audiences but was applauded by Nigerians for its boldness and uniqueness.

Her daring style is influenced by her Nigerian roots, and she's not afraid to incorporate that into her outfits which are characterised by bold colours, daring silhouettes, and statement accessories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, Tems made a memorable impression at the 2023 Met Gala, and we can't wait to see what she has in store for us at future red carpet events. Her willingness to take risks and experiment with different styles is what makes her a true fashion icon.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

Dear women, here are 4 best tips for you to enjoy s*x better

Dear women, here are 4 best tips for you to enjoy s*x better

Tems makes bold fashion statement at the 2023 Met Gala

Tems makes bold fashion statement at the 2023 Met Gala

ARM wraps up DAAYTA 2023 announces winner of ₦12m grant

ARM wraps up DAAYTA 2023 announces winner of ₦12m grant

How long should you wait before having another round?

How long should you wait before having another round?

Tips to play with a man's nipple for orgasm

Tips to play with a man's nipple for orgasm

Fewchore Finance Company Limited celebrates 5th anniversary in style

Fewchore Finance Company Limited celebrates 5th anniversary in style

Nigerian passport weaker than passports of Ghana, Lesotho, Djibouti

Nigerian passport weaker than passports of Ghana, Lesotho, Djibouti

Mortein takes fight against malaria to communities on World Malaria Day

Mortein takes fight against malaria to communities on World Malaria Day

Win big in the Devon King's Mega Millionaire Promo

Win big in the Devon King's Mega Millionaire Promo

ARTSPLIT is hiring a content specialist; here's how to apply

ARTSPLIT is hiring a content specialist; here's how to apply

South Africa Week 2023: South Africa celebrates 29 years of bilateral relationship with Nigeria

South Africa Week 2023: South Africa celebrates 29 years of bilateral relationship with Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy and others in similar Burberry outfits [Getty]

Burna Boy and 3 others wear similar outfits to the 2023 Met Gala

The best dressed celebs at the Met Gala 2023 [Instagram]

Best-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Met Gala

Mr Cross River, Abubakar Usman, is a hairstylist and make-up artist [NAN]

Hairstylist pockets ₦‎1.5 million as winner of Mr Nigeria International 2023

Looking stylish on a budget (Credit: Pinterest)

7 ways to look stylish on a budget