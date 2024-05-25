ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Ladies: 7 fashion tips to enhance your apple-shaped figure

Amos Robi

By following these styling tips and avoiding certain fashion pitfalls, you can dress your apple-shaped body in a way that is both flattering and stylish

A-line dress- pinterest
A-line dress- pinterest

The apple-shaped body, characterised by a fuller midsection and slimmer legs, can present unique styling challenges.

Recommended articles

However, with the right fashion choices, you can highlight your best features and feel confident in any outfit.

Here are seven tips to enhance your apple-shaped silhouette and a guide on what to avoid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Empire waist dresses and tops are a fantastic choice for apple-shaped bodies.

The high waistline sits just below the bust, drawing attention to the narrowest part of your torso and creating a flattering, elongated look.

This style helps to accentuate your bust while skimming over your midsection.

An outfit that has an empire waist line
An outfit that has an empire waist line Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

V-neck tops and dresses are excellent for creating the illusion of a longer, leaner torso.

This neckline draws the eye vertically, elongating your upper body and balancing out a fuller midsection. Plus, it adds a touch of elegance to any outfit.

A woman wearing a v-neckline
A woman wearing a v-neckline Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 7 types of braids and how to maintain them up to 8 weeks

ADVERTISEMENT

Tailored jackets with structured shoulders and a cinched waist can provide definition to your silhouette.

Look for styles that nip in at the waist or have a built-in belt to create an hourglass effect. Avoid boxy jackets that can add bulk to your frame.

A woman wearing a structured jacket
A woman wearing a structured jacket Pulse Live Kenya

A-line skirts are perfect for balancing out your proportions. These skirts flare out from the waist, drawing attention away from your midsection and highlighting your legs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pair them with a fitted top to create a cohesive and stylish look.

An a-line dress
An a-line dress Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 5 stylish outfit ideas for ladies with hip dips

Darker shades on your upper half can help to minimise the appearance of a fuller midsection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pair dark tops with lighter or brighter bottoms to draw attention downward and highlight your legs. Monochromatic outfits in dark hues can also create a slimming effect.

High-waisted pants and jeans are a great choice for apple-shaped bodies. They sit above the natural waistline, offering tummy control and elongating your legs.

Opt for straight or bootcut styles to maintain balance and avoid adding extra volume to your hips.

High-waisted pants do's and don'ts (pinterest)
High-waisted pants do's and don'ts (pinterest) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Use accessories to your advantage. Statement necklaces and earrings draw attention upwards, while belts can define your waist.

Avoid thick belts around the waistline; instead, opt for medium-width belts positioned just under the bust to create a flattering empire line.

  1. Boxy tops and dresses: These can add unnecessary volume to your midsection, making you appear larger than you are.
  2. Low-rise pants: These can create a muffin top effect, drawing attention to your midsection.
  3. Shapeless, baggy clothing: These outfits lack structure and can make your silhouette look larger and undefined.
  4. Horizontal stripes: These can widen your torso and make your midsection appear broader.
  5. Tight, clingy fabrics: These can emphasise your midsection, drawing attention to areas you might prefer to downplay.
  6. Cropped tops: These can cut off your torso at an unflattering point, highlighting your midsection.
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Japa Story: This is how I left Nigeria and got a job as a business analyst in the UK

Japa Story: This is how I left Nigeria and got a job as a business analyst in the UK

What to know about Africa Day and how it can be celebrated

What to know about Africa Day and how it can be celebrated

18 beautiful vacation destinations within Africa you should visit

18 beautiful vacation destinations within Africa you should visit

Ladies: 7 fashion tips to enhance your apple-shaped figure

Ladies: 7 fashion tips to enhance your apple-shaped figure

Dear men, here are 5 things women want from you that do not involve money

Dear men, here are 5 things women want from you that do not involve money

How early humans used birds to send messages

How early humans used birds to send messages

5 reasons you keep finding cockroaches in your room and how to keep them away

5 reasons you keep finding cockroaches in your room and how to keep them away

Rexona launches new 72hr deodorant, promise of staying dry, fresh for longer!

Rexona launches new 72hr deodorant, promise of staying dry, fresh for longer!

Why Nigeria abandoned the old national anthem 'Nigeria, We Hail Thee' in 1978

Why Nigeria abandoned the old national anthem 'Nigeria, We Hail Thee' in 1978

7 common foot problems and how to manage them

7 common foot problems and how to manage them

The most dangerous air routes in the world

The most dangerous air routes in the world

You can cook these 5 African dishes to celebrate Africa Day 2024

You can cook these 5 African dishes to celebrate Africa Day 2024

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

New clothes are definitely not perfectly clean [iStock]

Should you wash new clothes before wearing them for the first time?

Cargo pants

Here is how to rock cargo pants correctly

Pictures of the week [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Ladies styled in different outfits

5 stylish outfit ideas for ladies with hip dips