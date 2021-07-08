Style Inspiration: Why Richard 'RMD' Mofe-Damijo's style is versatile

Not only is he a brilliant actor and performer, but his fashion and style are always on point!

That is why RMD is our style inspiration this week.

Here is how versatile and stylish he is;

Suits

RMD’s versatility with suits is unmatched. It does not matter the type or colour of the suit. It could be a three-piece, tuxedo or a single-breasted suit RMD will look great in it. He accessorizes appropriately and wears the right shoes.

Native

Native wears like agbadas with caps and beads or kaftans with different prints and designs, when worn by RMD, makes him appear classy, stylish and affluential.

Leisure

RMD at 60 years looks better in leisurewear than most young people. Whether it is sweatpants, shorts shorts, or joggers RMD is laid back and relaxed in any of these outfits.

Casual attire