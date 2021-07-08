RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: Why Richard 'RMD' Mofe-Damijo's style is versatile

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

There is no style and category of outfit that Richard Mofe-Damijo has not rocked to perfection.

Richard Mofe-Damijo {instagram/richardmofedamijo}
Richard Mofe-Damijo {instagram/richardmofedamijo}

Richard Mofe-Damijo is fondly called RMD. He is a veteran Nollywood actor almost everyone grew up watching on their TV screens.

Recommended articles

Not only is he a brilliant actor and performer, but his fashion and style are always on point!

That is why RMD is our style inspiration this week.

Here is how versatile and stylish he is;

RMD’s versatility with suits is unmatched. It does not matter the type or colour of the suit. It could be a three-piece, tuxedo or a single-breasted suit RMD will look great in it. He accessorizes appropriately and wears the right shoes.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Native wears like agbadas with caps and beads or kaftans with different prints and designs, when worn by RMD, makes him appear classy, stylish and affluential.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

RMD at 60 years looks better in leisurewear than most young people. Whether it is sweatpants, shorts shorts, or joggers RMD is laid back and relaxed in any of these outfits.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Ripped jeans, round neck tops and shorts shorts, no one does casual attires like RMD.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Leave my boy alone,' Angelique Kidjo claps back at Burna Boy's critics

Presidency says Sunday Igboho is a terrorist who was rightly dealt with by DSS

Check out photos and videos from Richard Mofe-Damijo's star studded 60th birthday party

No marriage; I just want to be mistress to a man whose wife can even agree to threesome – Lady

Chief of Army Staff donates N2m to veteran actor Samanja

NGO donates money to man to feed his 7 children, he uses it to marry second wife

Don't marry a woman with big breast or butt - Prophet Kumchacha advices men

Fire guts Synagogue Church after candlelight procession for Prophet T.B Joshua

5 things Ebuka Obi-Uchendu said about BBNaija in his Beat FM interview