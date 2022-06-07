RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: Tiwa Savage's looks for the Water and Garri US tour have been epic

Temi Iwalaiye

The African bad girl has been on tour in the US and we must say that she is serving ‘lewks’.

Tiwa Savage looks her best yet [Instagram]
Tiwa Savage looks her best yet [Instagram]

There is something so refreshing and young about Tiwa Savage's outfits as she tours the US. Here are some of her best looks;

Tiwa Savage was a blast from the 2000s past in her dungarees. Her accessorising is definitely on point, especially love the purse and glasses.

For a night out in the town, Tiwa chose a little black number from Tubo, you know what they say about little black dresses, you can never go wrong with them.

Okay, this was a look, this open corset look by Tubo is one for the books. Plus, yellow is always a good colour.

This oversized t-shirt look and pointy boots are trendy. Lori Harvey wore something similar. Way to go fashion killer!

Okay, the two-piece is sexy and sultry. The brown hues certainly go with her skin tone.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

