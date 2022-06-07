There is something so refreshing and young about Tiwa Savage's outfits as she tours the US. Here are some of her best looks;
Style Inspiration: Tiwa Savage's looks for the Water and Garri US tour have been epic
The African bad girl has been on tour in the US and we must say that she is serving ‘lewks’.
The 2000s slay
Tiwa Savage was a blast from the 2000s past in her dungarees. Her accessorising is definitely on point, especially love the purse and glasses.
LBD
For a night out in the town, Tiwa chose a little black number from Tubo, you know what they say about little black dresses, you can never go wrong with them.
Corset
Okay, this was a look, this open corset look by Tubo is one for the books. Plus, yellow is always a good colour.
On trend
This oversized t-shirt look and pointy boots are trendy. Lori Harvey wore something similar. Way to go fashion killer!
Brown hues
Okay, the two-piece is sexy and sultry. The brown hues certainly go with her skin tone.
