Style Inspiration: Timini’s style shows why he is Nollywood’s most eligible bachelor

Temi Iwalaiye

We are certainly big fans of how Timini chooses to style himself.

Timini has an interesting style [Instagram]
Timini has an interesting style [Instagram]

If there is an anti-ageing serum, Timini is having a glass every day whilst revelling in his youth.

Timini Egbuson is an award-winning actor whose style reflects that baby boy for life aesthetics - handsome, rich and fashionable.

Here are five things we love about Timini’s style.

Timini in native attire is always a serve.

This reminds us of Mohammed, a character he played in the series 'Skinny Girl in Transit'. He gives a Northern politician's aura because of the impeccable material and tailoring.

A little birdie told us that Timini spends most of his time in London. This is certainly how to dress like a London boy.

How do you walk around fashionably in a cold city? Timini offers the perfect solution in this Balenciaga trench coat and bucket hat.

Men should not wear long trousers every time.

There are some days when you have to let fresh air caress your legs and show them off.

Timini’s styling of ashewo shorts is always on point. The colour pairing with his sneakers always makes for a good look.

A really fun way to wear a shirt, Timini pairs his shirt with an untucked sweater and wears his signature white Nikes.

We do not think Timini is a big fan of suits, but there are a few lessons to learn from him when he wears one.

One thing he always looks out for is the fit. He also shies away from ties and wears a turtleneck and round neck shirts which still works.

And maybe a woman’s best friend if she steals from him but men having many hoodies is a style hack.

Men always look good on hoodies and Nikes. As a man, if that makes up 70% of your wardrobe, then you are good to go.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

