Style Inspiration: Timini’s style shows why he is Nollywood’s most eligible bachelor

Timini Egbuson is an award-winning actor whose style reflects that baby boy for life aesthetics - handsome, rich and fashionable.

Here are five things we love about Timini’s style.

Native attires look stunning on him

Timini in native attire is always a serve.

This reminds us of Mohammed, a character he played in the series 'Skinny Girl in Transit'. He gives a Northern politician's aura because of the impeccable material and tailoring.

He has mastered the art of dressing for the weather

A little birdie told us that Timini spends most of his time in London. This is certainly how to dress like a London boy.

How do you walk around fashionably in a cold city? Timini offers the perfect solution in this Balenciaga trench coat and bucket hat.

His take on the signature ashewo shorts deserves some accolades

Men should not wear long trousers every time.

There are some days when you have to let fresh air caress your legs and show them off.

Timini’s styling of ashewo shorts is always on point. The colour pairing with his sneakers always makes for a good look.

He makes his outfits fun

A really fun way to wear a shirt, Timini pairs his shirt with an untucked sweater and wears his signature white Nikes.

We do not think Timini is a big fan of suits, but there are a few lessons to learn from him when he wears one.

One thing he always looks out for is the fit. He also shies away from ties and wears a turtleneck and round neck shirts which still works.

He knows that hoodies and Nikes are a man’s best friends

And maybe a woman’s best friend if she steals from him but men having many hoodies is a style hack.