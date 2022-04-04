Style Inspiration: The dresses Angelique Kidjo wore each time she won a grammy award

Angelique Kidjo is a Beninese who has been in the music scene making waves since the 80s. Born to musically inclined parents, her father is from the Fon tribe in Ouidah Benin, her mother is from a Yoruba speaking tribe.

In 1992, her song ‘Logozo’ was no 1 on the Billboard World Music Chart and in 1994 her song ‘Agolo’ was nominated for a Grammy.

This year, Angelique won her fifth Grammy Award, having been nominated 11 times and we are taking a stroll down memory lane to see how good she looked every time she won.

2008

Pulse Nigeria

In 2008, she won a Grammy for her album 'Djin Djin' which spent three weeks on the World Music Chart of Billboard Magazine.

She kept it simple with a grey linen gown, a black and golden scrawl and her signature low cut blonde hair.

2015

Pulse Nigeria

In 2015, she won her second Grammy for her album 'Eve' and she chose a colourful Ankara material most of our mothers have, complete with the headgear.

2016

Pulse Nigeria

In 2016, she went home with another grammy in the same category for the album 'Sings' Angelique chose a multi-patterned Ankara dress in a style that every single African mother has sewn and has dozen of.

2020

Pulse Nigeria

In 2020, she looked her best yet, opting for an olive Ankara with a nice cape. The jewellery and the headgear made her look all the more perfect and African.

2022

Pulse Nigeria

In 2022, she won her fifth grammy looking stunning in a pink gown with raffia looking green fringes on the sleeves, headgear and statement gold jewellery.

Angelique’s use of beads, jewellery, her headgears and Ankara fabric is so African and relatable that no matter the part of Africa you come from, you will feel represented and seen.