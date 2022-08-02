Style Hack: 5 reasons you need mom jeans - a lot of them! in your wardrobe

Skinny jeans have taken a back seat, mom jeans are back in the rotation and have been so for a while now.

Here’s why you need to get mom jeans.

They go with every body type

Mom jeans are one-size-fits-all. They look good on everyone!

2. They cover up fupa/belly fat

If you have a big belly, then you should consider getting mom jeans. Keep your belly tucked in nicely, and look slim and trim with mom jeans.

3. They are super comfortable

The whole origin of mom jeans is because moms wear loose, free and comfortable jeans. If you are into comfort then you need mom jeans.

4. They can switch up from casual to corporate

Pair your mom's jeans with tube and camisole, jacket and heels if you love a more corporate look.

or with a simple top or crop top, sneakers if you are going for the casual look.

5. Super stylish and versatile way to stress up

They are such an easy hack if you are a busy woman who is always on the go.