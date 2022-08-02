RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Hack: 5 reasons you need mom jeans - a lot of them! in your wardrobe

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Multiple mom jeans in your closet are a style hack for sure.

You need a lot of mom jeans [Instagram]
The catch

Skinny jeans have taken a back seat, mom jeans are back in the rotation and have been so for a while now.

Here’s why you need to get mom jeans.

  1. They go with every body type

Mom jeans are one-size-fits-all. They look good on everyone!

2. They cover up fupa/belly fat

If you have a big belly, then you should consider getting mom jeans. Keep your belly tucked in nicely, and look slim and trim with mom jeans.

3. They are super comfortable

The whole origin of mom jeans is because moms wear loose, free and comfortable jeans. If you are into comfort then you need mom jeans.

4. They can switch up from casual to corporate

Pair your mom's jeans with tube and camisole, jacket and heels if you love a more corporate look.

or with a simple top or crop top, sneakers if you are going for the casual look.

5. Super stylish and versatile way to stress up

They are such an easy hack if you are a busy woman who is always on the go.

Think of anywhere, airport, church, school, date, picnic? You can wear mom jeans to it, they are so versatile and easy to style.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

