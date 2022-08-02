The catch
Style Hack: 5 reasons you need mom jeans - a lot of them! in your wardrobe
Multiple mom jeans in your closet are a style hack for sure.
Skinny jeans have taken a back seat, mom jeans are back in the rotation and have been so for a while now.
Here’s why you need to get mom jeans.
- They go with every body type
Mom jeans are one-size-fits-all. They look good on everyone!
2. They cover up fupa/belly fat
If you have a big belly, then you should consider getting mom jeans. Keep your belly tucked in nicely, and look slim and trim with mom jeans.
3. They are super comfortable
The whole origin of mom jeans is because moms wear loose, free and comfortable jeans. If you are into comfort then you need mom jeans.
4. They can switch up from casual to corporate
Pair your mom's jeans with tube and camisole, jacket and heels if you love a more corporate look.
or with a simple top or crop top, sneakers if you are going for the casual look.
5. Super stylish and versatile way to stress up
They are such an easy hack if you are a busy woman who is always on the go.
Think of anywhere, airport, church, school, date, picnic? You can wear mom jeans to it, they are so versatile and easy to style.
