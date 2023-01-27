Recently, we have seen a lot of celebs rocking the rich aunty aesthetic and here’s why we think they have been.
Style Alert: Many celebs are rocking the rich aunty aesthetic
Have you noticed that many celebs are wearing a lot of bubus and free-flowing outfits?
Let’s be honest, it’s not every time you go out that you have the energy to think of the right outfits to wear, that’s why the rich aunty style comes into play.
It’s comfortable when travelling and even on vacation
If you are going on a long trip, and you want to arrive in style, it makes a lot of sense to wear a comfortable outfit like the rich aunty bubu.
It gives an air of affluence
Do you know that you can look like a millionaire by just wearing a rich-looking and free flowing rich aunty gown?
It’s comfortable
If you are aiming for comfort then you should move over to the rich aunty side of life. It doesn’t hug your body, so you can feel free and move freely.
It’s easy to wear
Put on your slippers, and you are good to go; you don’t have to bother about how to accessorize.
It’s classy
This is one sure way to look like a grown woman: ditch all your ‘ashewo’ gowns and crop tops and look like a woman in her prime.
