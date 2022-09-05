RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Soft like Tony: How to dress like Billionaire, Tony Elumelu

Temi Iwalaiye

This week, our style inspiration comes from the financial world.

Tony Elumelu's style and business acumen can be emulated [Instagram/Tonyelumelu]
Tony Elumelu's style and business acumen can be emulated [Instagram/Tonyelumelu]

Anthony Onyemaechi Elumelu CON MFR founded the United Bank of Africa, Africa’s global bank and The Tony Elumelu Foundation. He also chairs Heirs Holdings and Transcorp. In 2015, he was the 31st richest man in Africa worth about $700 million according to Forbes.

Read Also

From a distance, Tony Elumelu has such a calming personality that makes him seem like your favourite rich uncle.

Lord Vino and MI Abaga sang about him called 'Soft like Tony' where they said they want to be like him. They recently went to his headquarters, had discussions with him, took some pictures and made videos.

Do you want to be soft like Tony? The answer should be yes because he always looks so well dressed. How would you dress if you were a billionaire? One need not think too far because Elumelu's choice of outfit offers all the inspiration you need.

Usually spotted in a black suit and red tie, what that stands out is the fit of the suit. He works out, so whenever he wears a suit, his upper torso fills it out.

Also, his trouser length always stops at his ankles and reveals his socks which truly is the perfect way to wear a suit.

Also, notice how he always wears a white shirt with his suits, that’s the best way to make sure you don’t make any fashion mistakes. He also knows how to separate corporate shoes from casual shoes.

Elumelu also knows how to dress down, and when he does, he always wears his favourite colour - black.

He wears slides and slippers depending on the occasion, round-neck shirts or short-sleeved t-shirts. He also loves to wear dark shades.

If there is one thing we know for sure, it is we all should dress soft like Tony,

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during s*x

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during s*x

Women share reasons they stopped talking to some men

Women share reasons they stopped talking to some men

Soft like Tony: How to dress like Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Soft like Tony: How to dress like Billionaire Tony Elumelu

5 reasons women don't have to shave their armpit hairs

5 reasons women don't have to shave their armpit hairs

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

The age you have the best s*x according to research

The age you have the best s*x according to research

5 reasons you should marry a Yoruba woman

5 reasons you should marry a Yoruba woman

The bizarre fashion tradition of Lip plating in Africa

The bizarre fashion tradition of Lip plating in Africa

These 5 foods will help you prevent hair breakage

These 5 foods will help you prevent hair breakage

Trending

Mercy Johnson for her birthday [Instagram]

Mercy Johnson's birthday pictures are giving bridal inspiration

These aso-oke styles are perfect [Instagram]

5 perfect aso-oke outfits for the stylish Yoruba bride

The pictures of the week [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Modella, Groovy and Bella's outfits were the best [Twitter/tecnong]

BBNaija 5th Saturday night party: Best dressed beach-themed housemates