Soft like Tony: How to dress like Billionaire, Tony Elumelu

From a distance, Tony Elumelu has such a calming personality that makes him seem like your favourite rich uncle.

Lord Vino and MI Abaga sang about him called 'Soft like Tony' where they said they want to be like him. They recently went to his headquarters, had discussions with him, took some pictures and made videos.

Soft like Tony?

Do you want to be soft like Tony? The answer should be yes because he always looks so well dressed. How would you dress if you were a billionaire? One need not think too far because Elumelu's choice of outfit offers all the inspiration you need.

Usually spotted in a black suit and red tie, what that stands out is the fit of the suit. He works out, so whenever he wears a suit, his upper torso fills it out.

Also, his trouser length always stops at his ankles and reveals his socks which truly is the perfect way to wear a suit.

Also, notice how he always wears a white shirt with his suits, that’s the best way to make sure you don’t make any fashion mistakes. He also knows how to separate corporate shoes from casual shoes.

Elumelu also knows how to dress down, and when he does, he always wears his favourite colour - black.

He wears slides and slippers depending on the occasion, round-neck shirts or short-sleeved t-shirts. He also loves to wear dark shades.