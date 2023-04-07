Rating the fashion at 'Gangs of Lagos' premiere
Our favourite and not-so-favourite looks from the Gangs of Lagos Premiere.
The theme of the premiere was owambe gangster and many members of the cast, crew and their well-wishers were in attendance. Here are our thoughts on what the attendees wore.
Jade Osiberu
The director of the movie looks delectable in maroon fitted pants and an embroidered top, too beautiful. 10/10.
Adesua Etomi
Adesua had us green with envy. She looked absolutely gorgeous in pants, an aso-oke jacket and a white collar. It certainly gave a fashionable gangster look. 10/10.
Lala Akindoju
Lala looked delectable in a yellow damask, love how colourful the outfit is, plus the frills too. 8/10.
Mimi Onalaja
Mimi was so chic and gangster in this Ankara two-piece by Derin Fabikun. Love everything about this look, it was so stylish.
Bimbo Ademoye
Bimbo looked fabulous in a black gown with floral cut-outs and an exaggerated gele. 7/10.
Ruth Kadiri
Ruth Kadiri said a little black dress is the way to go and we have to agree, though it looked better without the aso-oke by the neck. 7/10.
Koko by Khloe
Khloe wore a beautiful leather gown and a gele, we were confused by her sunglasses and found it interesting she took pictures in a market, talk about commitment to the theme. 6/10.
Tobi Bakre
Tobi chose to wear a frill jacket and then draw fake tattoos on his arms, as the star of the movie we felt disappointed in his outfit choice. 5/10.
Chioma Akpotha
Okay, now that's a styling we can get behind, we loved her corset, jacket, cap, and eyeglasses. The white sneakers wasn’t the best options for us. 7/10.
Bisola Aiyeola
Bisola looked beautiful in spandex but that cape and rhinestones on the outfit had to go. Plus, it was too colourful. 5/10.
Jemima Osunde
We don’t like the outfits with the lines on the corset on Jemima. It aged her. 5/10
