ADVERTISEMENT
Rating the fashion at 'Gangs of Lagos' premiere

Temi Iwalaiye

Our favourite and not-so-favourite looks from the Gangs of Lagos Premiere.

Here's how celebs showed up to the Gangs of Lagos premiere [Instagram]

The theme of the premiere was owambe gangster and many members of the cast, crew and their well-wishers were in attendance. Here are our thoughts on what the attendees wore.

The director of the movie looks delectable in maroon fitted pants and an embroidered top, too beautiful. 10/10.

Adesua had us green with envy. She looked absolutely gorgeous in pants, an aso-oke jacket and a white collar. It certainly gave a fashionable gangster look. 10/10.

Lala looked delectable in a yellow damask, love how colourful the outfit is, plus the frills too. 8/10.

Mimi was so chic and gangster in this Ankara two-piece by Derin Fabikun. Love everything about this look, it was so stylish.

Bimbo at the Gangs of Lagos Premiere
Bimbo at the Gangs of Lagos Premiere Pulse Nigeria

Bimbo looked fabulous in a black gown with floral cut-outs and an exaggerated gele. 7/10.

Ruth Kadiri said a little black dress is the way to go and we have to agree, though it looked better without the aso-oke by the neck. 7/10.

Khloe wore a beautiful leather gown and a gele, we were confused by her sunglasses and found it interesting she took pictures in a market, talk about commitment to the theme. 6/10.

Tobi chose to wear a frill jacket and then draw fake tattoos on his arms, as the star of the movie we felt disappointed in his outfit choice. 5/10.

Chioma at the Gangs of Lagos Premiere
Chioma at the Gangs of Lagos Premiere Pulse Nigeria

Okay, now that's a styling we can get behind, we loved her corset, jacket, cap, and eyeglasses. The white sneakers wasn’t the best options for us. 7/10.

Bisola looked beautiful in spandex but that cape and rhinestones on the outfit had to go. Plus, it was too colourful. 5/10.

Jemima Osunde at Gangs of Lagos premiere
Jemima Osunde at Gangs of Lagos premiere Pulse Nigeria
We don’t like the outfits with the lines on the corset on Jemima. It aged her. 5/10

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

