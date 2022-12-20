ADVERTISEMENT
Pulse Picks: Top 5 fashion designers of 2022

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are the top designers of 2022;

If there is one thing about Nigerian fashion designers, it is that they are top-class and ready to take over the world. There are still making waves and tremendous strides. Also, with GT and Heineken’s fashion week, fashion season was in full swing this year, not to mention a lot of private runway shows.

These are the best designers of 2022.

Tubo is such a trendsetter, plus a brilliant designer for brides. We have to give her all the props for designing Rita Dominic’s and Ini Dima-Okojie's engagement outfits. Plus, her use of corsets deserves some standing ovations.

Andrea’s swimsuits and tops were some of the chosen pieces for many fashionistas this year, but Andrea even had a bigger year internationally with her pieces in Saks 5th Avenue and Revolve.

Xtrabrides Lagos was a beloved brand by celebrities in Nigeria. Almost every celebrity wore an Xtrabrides outfit and was undoubtedly the best dressed that evening.

Veekee James was a designer to the stars, her designs every single time were a hit. She was on fire!

Matopeda couture and bridal had a fantastic year with a lot of international clients including Porsha Williams and Jackie Aina, but why won’t they wear Matopedia, her beading and attention to detail deserve to be applauded.

Atafo bespoke suits were also centre stage for many grooms this year, not to mention a favourite of many fashion influencers and Nigeria’s most stylish man, Ebuka, Obi-Uchendu.

