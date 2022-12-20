Pulse Picks: Top 5 fashion designers of 2022

These are the best designers of 2022.

5. Tubo

Tubo is such a trendsetter, plus a brilliant designer for brides. We have to give her all the props for designing Rita Dominic’s and Ini Dima-Okojie's engagement outfits. Plus, her use of corsets deserves some standing ovations.

4. Andrea Iyamah

Andrea’s swimsuits and tops were some of the chosen pieces for many fashionistas this year, but Andrea even had a bigger year internationally with her pieces in Saks 5th Avenue and Revolve.

3. Xtrabrides Lagos

Xtrabrides Lagos was a beloved brand by celebrities in Nigeria. Almost every celebrity wore an Xtrabrides outfit and was undoubtedly the best dressed that evening.

2. Veekee James

Veekee James was a designer to the stars, her designs every single time were a hit. She was on fire!

1. Matopeda Atelier

Matopeda couture and bridal had a fantastic year with a lot of international clients including Porsha Williams and Jackie Aina, but why won’t they wear Matopedia, her beading and attention to detail deserve to be applauded.

Honorary mention

Mai Atafo