If there is one thing about Nigerian fashion designers, it is that they are top-class and ready to take over the world. There are still making waves and tremendous strides. Also, with GT and Heineken’s fashion week, fashion season was in full swing this year, not to mention a lot of private runway shows.
Pulse Picks: Top 5 fashion designers of 2022
Here are the top designers of 2022;
Recommended articles
These are the best designers of 2022.
5. Tubo
Tubo is such a trendsetter, plus a brilliant designer for brides. We have to give her all the props for designing Rita Dominic’s and Ini Dima-Okojie's engagement outfits. Plus, her use of corsets deserves some standing ovations.
4. Andrea Iyamah
Andrea’s swimsuits and tops were some of the chosen pieces for many fashionistas this year, but Andrea even had a bigger year internationally with her pieces in Saks 5th Avenue and Revolve.
3. Xtrabrides Lagos
Xtrabrides Lagos was a beloved brand by celebrities in Nigeria. Almost every celebrity wore an Xtrabrides outfit and was undoubtedly the best dressed that evening.
2. Veekee James
Veekee James was a designer to the stars, her designs every single time were a hit. She was on fire!
1. Matopeda Atelier
Matopeda couture and bridal had a fantastic year with a lot of international clients including Porsha Williams and Jackie Aina, but why won’t they wear Matopedia, her beading and attention to detail deserve to be applauded.
Honorary mention
Mai Atafo
Atafo bespoke suits were also centre stage for many grooms this year, not to mention a favourite of many fashion influencers and Nigeria’s most stylish man, Ebuka, Obi-Uchendu.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng