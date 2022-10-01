Many celebrities have taken the opportunity of Nigeria’s independence to show off their amazing photoshoots even though many people believe that there is nothing to celebrate.
Pictures celebs posted for Nigeria's independence
Here is how Nigerian celebrities posed on Instagram for Nigeria’s independence.
Mercy Eke
Mercy made a polaroid dress of past and present heroes of Nigeria.
Toke Makinwa
Toke is also celebrating Nigeria’s independence in this Igbo-styled outfit.
Queen Mercy Atang
Mercy adds some flare to the celebration in this exaggerated headgear.
Doyin Davids
Doyin also celebrates Nigeria's independence day in this lace and silk gown.
Anto Lecky
Anto also celebrates independence in a green pants suit.
