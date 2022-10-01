RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Pictures celebs posted for Nigeria's independence

Temi Iwalaiye

Here is how Nigerian celebrities posed on Instagram for Nigeria’s independence.

Pictures posted for independence [Instagram]
Pictures posted for independence [Instagram]

Many celebrities have taken the opportunity of Nigeria’s independence to show off their amazing photoshoots even though many people believe that there is nothing to celebrate.

Mercy made a polaroid dress of past and present heroes of Nigeria.

Toke is also celebrating Nigeria’s independence in this Igbo-styled outfit.

Mercy adds some flare to the celebration in this exaggerated headgear.

Doyin also celebrates Nigeria's independence day in this lace and silk gown.

Anto also celebrates independence in a green pants suit.

