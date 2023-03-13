ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Oscars 2023: 5 best-dressed men in suits at the Academy Awards

Temi Iwalaiye

The best-dressed men at the Oscars.

Best-dressed men at the Oscars [Instagram]
Best-dressed men at the Oscars [Instagram]

It wasn’t only women who had fashion moments. The men also had their fashion moment at the 2023 Oscars. Many of them chose impeccable black suits and looked dashing and handsome.

Recommended articles

Here are our top 5 men in suits at the Oscar Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael looked his best yet in a jet-black Louis Vuitton suit. This is how you wear a suit! He slayed it completely with the fit and his choice of shoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin went with a less fitting version of Michael’s suit; it was made by Saint Laurent. We absolutely loved the fitting.

When it comes to men’s suits, you have to give it up to Tom Ford. This model looked so gorgeous and fit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loved Jay’s Tuxedo, especially the embellishments on it. He certainly was offending in Fendi.

ADVERTISEMENT
Seth's colour combination is excellent [Gettyimages]
Seth's colour combination is excellent [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Seth’s suit was immaculate, love the combination of grey and cream and the fitting was perfect.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Folarin Balogun - From Arsenal youth player to Ligue 1 top scorer

Folarin Balogun - From Arsenal youth player to Ligue 1 top scorer

Oscars 2023: 5 best-dressed men in suits at the Academy Awards

Oscars 2023: 5 best-dressed men in suits at the Academy Awards

5 common things Nigerians do immediately after they Japa

5 common things Nigerians do immediately after they Japa

How to gain admission with low JAMB score

How to gain admission with low JAMB score

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Diane Russet

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Diane Russet

Tems and her large hood at the Oscars: Fashion hit or miss?

Tems and her large hood at the Oscars: Fashion hit or miss?

Oscars 2023: The worst-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards

Oscars 2023: The worst-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards

Oscars 2023: The best-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards

Oscars 2023: The best-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards

8 better ways to start your Monday morning

8 better ways to start your Monday morning

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Be inspired for work by Sylvia [Instagram]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Sylvia Nduka

Jemima Osunde is our style guide [Instagram]

Aso-Ebi ladies slay: Jemima Osunde is our guide to class and decency

Nengi looks like Nicki Minaj in new pictures [Instagram]

Who wore it better? Nengi channels Nicki Minaj in steamy new pictures

This week's best pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram