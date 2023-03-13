Oscars 2023: 5 best-dressed men in suits at the Academy Awards

It wasn’t only women who had fashion moments. The men also had their fashion moment at the 2023 Oscars. Many of them chose impeccable black suits and looked dashing and handsome.
Here are our top 5 men in suits at the Oscar Awards.
Michael B. Jordan
Michael looked his best yet in a jet-black Louis Vuitton suit. This is how you wear a suit! He slayed it completely with the fit and his choice of shoes.
Austin Butler
Austin went with a less fitting version of Michael’s suit; it was made by Saint Laurent. We absolutely loved the fitting.
Alton Mason
When it comes to men’s suits, you have to give it up to Tom Ford. This model looked so gorgeous and fit.
Jay Elliss
Loved Jay’s Tuxedo, especially the embellishments on it. He certainly was offending in Fendi.
Seth Rogen
Seth’s suit was immaculate, love the combination of grey and cream and the fitting was perfect.
