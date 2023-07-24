ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Nike launches a value-offer store at Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos

Pulse Mix

FeaturedbyHudsonNigeria

Influencers Saga and Groovy at Nike Store Launch at Circle Mall Ikeja
Influencers Saga and Groovy at Nike Store Launch at Circle Mall Ikeja

Nike launched a second store in Nigeria at Circle Mall Lekki on Wednesday, July 18, 2023, following the success of its first flagship store at Ikeja City Mall.

Recommended articles

The Nike store at Circle Mall Lekki
The Nike store at Circle Mall Lekki Pulse Nigeria

Kieran Murphy, General Manager of Hudson Brand Development Nigeria, was very enthusiastic about the second store launch in Nigeria. "The Ikeja store is about the experience of Nike and premium products; what you find at the store in Lekki is more affordable and accessible to a wider audience. It’s difficult to show the range of Nike products in one store, so another store is needed to show the full range of Nike products."

Customers browsing the value offer products at Nike's store in Circle Mall Lekki
Customers browsing the value offer products at Nike's store in Circle Mall Lekki Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on what makes Nike a unique brand, Kieran said, "The founders of Nike were athletes. The products come from the heart; the first and foremost consideration when Nike is designing a product is what the athlete needs; that’s why they design outfits and footwear for almost all athletes in all sports."

Kieran Murphy General Manager of Hudson Brand Development Nigeria
Kieran Murphy General Manager of Hudson Brand Development Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

Fitness coach and influencer, Okunsaga ‘Saga’ Adeolu, was elated about the store launch.

Saga Deolu at the Nike's store in Circle Mall Lekki
Saga Deolu at the Nike's store in Circle Mall Lekki Pulse Nigeria

As he browsed the shelves for shoes, he said, "I am so happy that Nike is just a stone's throw from my house. I would literally just throw a stone, and a shoe would fall off. I love Nike products, and I have always loved Air Jordans because I am a huge basketball fan and Michael Jordan fan, so to be here at the store launch in Lekki is such an incredible opportunity."

ADVERTISEMENT
Bukola Fayemi, Brand Manager at Hudson Nigeria
Bukola Fayemi, Brand Manager at Hudson Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

Bukola Fayemi, brand manager at Hudson Brand Development Nigeria, said, "The factory store at Lekki will help people get the best deals. We have the main store at Ikeja, where we launch new products and have events, but this store is where you get the best deals on everything from footwear to apparel to accessories.”

"We were glad about Nike's reception in Nigeria. It was just last year, on August 25th, to be precise, that we opened our flagship store in Ikeja, and I can say for certain that we are growing. That’s part of the reason we opened here: to get the brand closer to the people."

Groovy, an influencer was present at the Launch
Groovy, an influencer was present at the Launch Pulse Nigeria

Groovy, a model and influencer was also present at the store launch. He said, "You just have to love Nike. I grew up aspiring to own many Nike products because a lot of my idols, like Ronaldo, wore their products, so I am super excited about this store; it’s a spacious facility. Plus, it’s so close to my house, and right now I have seen so many shoes I would love to buy."

ADVERTISEMENT

At the store launch, the MC introduced us to Kieran Murphy and Bukola Fayemi who both spoke about how important the Lekki store is in offering affordable Nike Products.

Kieran Murphy showing guests around the store
Kieran Murphy showing guests around the store Pulse Nigeria

We also spoke to model and influencer, Tovia, who said, "I have always been a big fan of Nike and its aesthetic, plus the catchphrase, 'Just Do It'. I visited the Ikeja store and got a couple of things, but I wanted to go back but couldn’t because of the distance, so I am happy it’s opening in Lekki."

Tovia loves all Nike's products
Tovia loves all Nike's products Pulse Nigeria

To officially launch the new Nike store, the ceremonial ribbon-cutting event took place and Murphy took guests on a tour of the store.

ADVERTISEMENT

After this, some games were played and winners were rewarded with free Nike merchandise.

Guests played games at the launch of Nike's store in Lekki
Guests played games at the launch of Nike's store in Lekki Pulse Nigeria

The Nike store at Circle Mall, Lekki is the perfect place to shop for discounted and original products and get the best deals. If you want to own authentic Nike apparel and footwear, all you have to do is visit Nike’s stores in Lekki or Ikeja or place an order on hudsonnigeria.

FeaturedbyHudsonNigeria

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria Idol's Season 8 finale exemplifies TECNO's journey of empowering talent

Nigeria Idol's Season 8 finale exemplifies TECNO's journey of empowering talent

Nike launches a value-offer store at Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos

Nike launches a value-offer store at Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos

These 5 places in the United States will have you rethinking your relocation plans

These 5 places in the United States will have you rethinking your relocation plans

5 reasons to start doing mini twists on your hair

5 reasons to start doing mini twists on your hair

People with these 8 jobs are more likely to cheat on their partners

People with these 8 jobs are more likely to cheat on their partners

Why we love the New Supa Komando ‘The Jump Off’ television commercial

Why we love the New Supa Komando ‘The Jump Off’ television commercial

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Cee C

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Cee C

Best-dressed housemates at the Big Brother Naija All Stars launch night

Best-dressed housemates at the Big Brother Naija All Stars launch night

3 people tell us how having children made them more appreciative of their parents

3 people tell us how having children made them more appreciative of their parents

Parents' Day: ‘I am missing out on life lessons from my father now that I need them in my 30s’

Parents' Day: ‘I am missing out on life lessons from my father now that I need them in my 30s’

5 people reminisce about the best things their parents have ever done for them

5 people reminisce about the best things their parents have ever done for them

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Pulse Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Samuel Chukwueze: Super Eagles star to earn ₦3.5b at AC Milan

Samuel Chukwueze: Super Eagles star to earn ₦3.5b at AC Milan

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

EA FC 24: Osimhen and Haaland headline Top 20 predicted Upgrades in forthcoming game

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rating outfits at the movie premiere of Barbie in Nigeria [Instagram]

Rating outfits at the movie premiere of Barbie in Nigeria

Best aso-ebi styles from Orisa the movie premiere [Instagram]

The best aso-ebi styles from ‘Orisa’ movie premiere

These celebs embody barbiecore [Instagram]

5 Nigerian celebs who dress like Barbie

These looks were on theme [Instagram]

5 looks from the South African screening of Barbie that were perfectly on theme