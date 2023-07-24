Nike launches a value-offer store at Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos

Pulse Nigeria

Kieran Murphy, General Manager of Hudson Brand Development Nigeria, was very enthusiastic about the second store launch in Nigeria. "The Ikeja store is about the experience of Nike and premium products; what you find at the store in Lekki is more affordable and accessible to a wider audience. It’s difficult to show the range of Nike products in one store, so another store is needed to show the full range of Nike products."

Speaking on what makes Nike a unique brand, Kieran said, "The founders of Nike were athletes. The products come from the heart; the first and foremost consideration when Nike is designing a product is what the athlete needs; that’s why they design outfits and footwear for almost all athletes in all sports."

Fitness coach and influencer, Okunsaga ‘Saga’ Adeolu, was elated about the store launch.

As he browsed the shelves for shoes, he said, "I am so happy that Nike is just a stone's throw from my house. I would literally just throw a stone, and a shoe would fall off. I love Nike products, and I have always loved Air Jordans because I am a huge basketball fan and Michael Jordan fan, so to be here at the store launch in Lekki is such an incredible opportunity."

Bukola Fayemi, brand manager at Hudson Brand Development Nigeria, said, "The factory store at Lekki will help people get the best deals. We have the main store at Ikeja, where we launch new products and have events, but this store is where you get the best deals on everything from footwear to apparel to accessories.”

"We were glad about Nike's reception in Nigeria. It was just last year, on August 25th, to be precise, that we opened our flagship store in Ikeja, and I can say for certain that we are growing. That’s part of the reason we opened here: to get the brand closer to the people."

Groovy, a model and influencer was also present at the store launch. He said, "You just have to love Nike. I grew up aspiring to own many Nike products because a lot of my idols, like Ronaldo, wore their products, so I am super excited about this store; it’s a spacious facility. Plus, it’s so close to my house, and right now I have seen so many shoes I would love to buy."

At the store launch, the MC introduced us to Kieran Murphy and Bukola Fayemi who both spoke about how important the Lekki store is in offering affordable Nike Products.

We also spoke to model and influencer, Tovia, who said, "I have always been a big fan of Nike and its aesthetic, plus the catchphrase, 'Just Do It'. I visited the Ikeja store and got a couple of things, but I wanted to go back but couldn’t because of the distance, so I am happy it’s opening in Lekki."

To officially launch the new Nike store, the ceremonial ribbon-cutting event took place and Murphy took guests on a tour of the store.

After this, some games were played and winners were rewarded with free Nike merchandise.

The Nike store at Circle Mall, Lekki is the perfect place to shop for discounted and original products and get the best deals.