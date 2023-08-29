Nike celebrates 1 year of originality and style in Nigeria with fitness enthusiasts

They have launched campaigns that brought creatives, dancers and athletes together like the Air Max Day, the 'Sport is Power' campaign, which celebrated International Women’s Day.

Then there was Nike's exciting "Own the Floor" dance competition and, the most recent campaign was the 'Naija Like Never Before' campaign, where they organized a match watch party to show support for the Super Falcons during the Women’s World Cup.

To celebrate all Nike has achieved this past year, fitness enthusiasts and renowned fitness trainers and health coaches came together on August 26, to celebrate at Ikeja City Mall.

Adekunle Akinto, the manager of the Lekki Branch, spoke of the great year Nike has had in Nigeria: "We’ve had a fantastic year. Nigerians love original products, quality, and affordability. Our goal is to expand to other parts of Nigeria, satisfy our consumers, bring originality into the Nigerian markets, and support Nigerian athletes.”

Nike's presence in Nigeria means more original products are available. Baba Adamu, a sales associate at the Ikeja store said, “Nike has reduced the stress of Nigeria shopping online or going abroad to buy quality Nike products, it has brought these original products to Nigerians at a cheaper rate.”

Many renowned trainers like Kemen Fitness, Coach Trebla, Ben Fit, and many others were in attendance. These world-class trainers led the participants in warm-ups and rigorous exercises.

Coach Trebla, a master trainer and health coach, spoke about his love for Nike products: "I’ve always loved Nike, especially their slogan, Just do it. Just like today, we are working out under the rain, it communicates to me personally. Their apparel makes working out easy; I love the grey fit, and for footwear, I love Metcon shoes."

Coach Trevla led the crowd in some warm-up exercises. "It was a low-intensity workout," he said. "You can't exercise with cold muscles; you need to warm them up first."

Many of the participants were so happy to be in attendance, exercise with these coaches, and celebrate Nike’s first anniversary.

Hauwa, an avid fitness enthusiast, dedicated herself to intense workouts and hung on to every word uttered by the coaches. "As someone who regularly engages in weightlifting, participating in cardio exercises under their guidance was truly invigorating. My favourite part of the exercise session was the dance routine; it was really exciting and got me pumping. I am so happy to be here because I love all Nike products. After all, they look good and are original."

Another participant loves Nike products and the workout sessions; Chidi said, "I love Nike products so much, I am even wearing a Nike shoe now. I loved the workout because I hadn’t had time to exercise in a while, so I was really focused on working out to my heart’s content. I loved the dance routine the most."

After the exercise session, participants got a free health checkup and received some gifts courtesy of Nike.

