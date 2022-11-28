Must-see aso-ebi inspiration from Palava The Movie premiere

For the movie premiere of Palava The Movie, guests attended the premiere in Ankara. The looks we saw gave us aso-ebi inspiration for days.
Here how some gorgeous looks at the premiere.
Nancy Isime
Nancy’s look was stylish and classy. We loved it so much.
Sharon Ooja
What do you do when you have just a few yards of clothes, and you want to slay an Ankara? Sharon answers.
Jemima Osunde
Jemima's styling was some of the best we saw, the cut-outs at the shoulder are gorgeous.
Ini Dima-Okojie
Ini’s Ankara is a mixture of the old and new school. The gele was elaborate, love it.
Ruth Kadiri
Ruth looks gorgeous in this velvet gown spiced with Ankara shoulders.
Iyabo Ojo
Iyabo went with a cut-out at the shoulders and a train and we loved it.
