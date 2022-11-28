RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Must-see aso-ebi inspiration from Palava The Movie premiere

Here how some gorgeous looks at the premiere.

Some of our favorite looks from the premiere[Instagram]

For the movie premiere of Palava The Movie, guests attended the premiere in Ankara. The looks we saw gave us aso-ebi inspiration for days.

Nancy’s look was stylish and classy. We loved it so much.

What do you do when you have just a few yards of clothes, and you want to slay an Ankara? Sharon answers.

Jemima's styling was some of the best we saw, the cut-outs at the shoulder are gorgeous.

Ini’s Ankara is a mixture of the old and new school. The gele was elaborate, love it.

Ruth looks gorgeous in this velvet gown spiced with Ankara shoulders.

Iyabo went with a cut-out at the shoulders and a train and we loved it.

