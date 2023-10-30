ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Mixed reactions as Sanwo-Olu walks the runway at Lagos Fashion Week

Temi Iwalaiye

There was a special model at this year’s Lagos Fashion Week.

Sanwo-Olu walking the runway at Lagos Fashion Week [Twitter]
While it was a fashionable event with many celebrities and style influencers showing off their flair and style, there was a particular part of the event that sparked controversy online.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was in attendance, and he closed the show.

He walked the runway for the foremost Nigerian designer, Emmy Kasbit, even wearing a blazer from said designer. This act was met with mixed reactions on social media.

Suga Belly, an X user, said:

"Wait, so you Lagos people invited Sanwo Olu to Lagos Fashion Week in the same October that the Lekki Toll Gate Massacre, which Sanwo Olu admitted inviting the Army to? Anyway, what did I expect? Lagos people are shallower than an Nkwobi bowl."

Omujuwa seemed to have a different opinion. He shared on X, “As though a state Governor shouldn’t be seen advancing the creative sector in a state that more or less keeps the Nigerian economy on its toes, take away the creative sector, and Nigeria’s soft power goes to zilch!”

Pamela Adie on X said, "This is one of our main problems. We keep giving our oppressors platforms. We keep endorsing them. We keep smiling with them. We should have nothing to do with them. Nothing at all. But this is Nigeria. Anywhere bele face."

VikkyVee on Instagram commented, "Sanwoolu is always going everywhere not like he is seeking reelection or something. I think he’s just a cool man."

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.
