Life Conversations: Meet Wunmi Akinsola, founder of Fashtracker - an app for African fashion brands

Wunmi Akinsola describes her app and website Fashtracker as ASOS, but for Africa

Wunmi Akinsola is the founder of Fashtracker [Instagram/Wunmi Akinsola]
African fashion is flexible, versatile, and attractive.

In recent years, African fashion brands have been doing exceptionally well for themselves and taking their place on the global fashion stage.

This, and more, is why Wunmi Akinsola decided to build Fashtracker to make the shopping experience easier for Africans.

Wunmi was born in the United Kingdom. "However, I was predominantly in Nigeria. I went to Primary and Secondary School in Nigeria before moving back to the United Kingdom to complete my secondary and tertiary education."

She is no novice in the fashion industry. She studied fashion and textiles at the University of Kent and has an MSC in Innovation, Entrepreneur and Finance.

She led the women’s fashion category at Jumia before launching Fashtracker.

"We launched in August 2020. It has been one year and four months."

The website has designs from Wanni Fuga, 1964, For Style Sake, Titi Bello, Jon Pelumi, Lady Biba, and a host of others.

"Running Fashtracker has been a purposeful and beautiful journey. All my previous experiences and education have come together beautifully in running the business.

"There are low moments but even when I do face challenges, I am motivated by a larger sense of my God-given purpose which is to empower African creatives.

"Some challenges at the earlier stages of the business included low sales and lack of access to financing.

"But, we have grown 50% month on month every quarter this year, so that is the greatest triumph we have achieved so far."

What Fashtracker looks like
"Shopping with Fashtracker is easier because end users can search for exactly what they are looking for, and sift through a range of products and brands to make more informed buying decisions.

"There is also transparency in terms of pricing and materials used for production.

"We do run occasional e-cousins discounts as well as sell exclusive products. For example, we had an exclusive collection launched on the platform with Ziva Lagos in August."

"We partner with logistic companies such as DHL and GIG depending on the location. The products are picked up from the brands production site, and delivered directly to the consumer."

"We hope to be shipping to at least 100 countries by 2025, thereby increasing the reach of African creatives which enables them to become more financially empowered."

Wunmi's innovation, her resolve to succeed and break frontiers in Nigerian fashion is certainly admirable.

