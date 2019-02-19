It's a sad day for fashion as one of the world's most prolific fashion designer's Karl Lagerfeld, dies, aged 85.

The designer, who recently triumphed at Paris Haute Couture week with his Chanel collection had been reportedly battling ill-health over the last few weeks. His presence was missed as the iconic designer failed to show for his final bow.

The German-born star's health had been under speculation for some time, after Lagerfeld missed the final bow for the first time at Chanel's haute couture show last month. "Mr Lagerfeld, artistic director of Chanel, who was feeling tired, asked Virginie Viard, director of the creative studio of the house of Chanel, to represent him," an official announcement explained at the time.

Lagerfeld's death has not yet been confirmed by Chanel or his representatives, however respected fashion publications, including Vanity Fair Paris and WWD, have reported the multi-talented designer's tragic death.