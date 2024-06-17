Last week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Here are the best pictures from last week:

Tems

Tems shared stunning pictures from her world tour; she wore a Srvc studio bodysuit with a matching scarf.

Ayra Starr

Last week was Ayra Starr’s birthday, and she looked as beautiful as ever in this bandage dress.

Temi Otedola

Temi stunned in this long black bodycon gown for a L'Oreal Paris photoshoot. The look was completed with silver cuffs.

Bella Okagbue

Bella attended a Lancôme event in this pink suit and its coordinating mini skirt. She looked like Elle Woods from ‘Legally Blonde’.

Diane Russet

Diane almost broke the internet with her rendition of a Yoruba bride. Many people thought it was her wedding, but it was just for a fashion editorial.

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa rocked a stunning gold fossil dress by Hardine Georgia. The dress, which flatters everyone who wears it, looked incredible on Tiwa as well.

Timini Egbuson