Last week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Even though the week has passed, a lot of slaying happened last week!

Last week's best pictures [Instagram]
They stepped out in style, putting their best foot forward for events, birthdays, parties, and concerts.

Here are the best pictures from last week:

Tems shared stunning pictures from her world tour; she wore a Srvc studio bodysuit with a matching scarf.

Last week was Ayra Starr’s birthday, and she looked as beautiful as ever in this bandage dress.

Temi stunned in this long black bodycon gown for a L'Oreal Paris photoshoot. The look was completed with silver cuffs.

Bella attended a Lancôme event in this pink suit and its coordinating mini skirt. She looked like Elle Woods from ‘Legally Blonde’.

Diane almost broke the internet with her rendition of a Yoruba bride. Many people thought it was her wedding, but it was just for a fashion editorial.

ALSO READ: This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Tiwa rocked a stunning gold fossil dress by Hardine Georgia. The dress, which flatters everyone who wears it, looked incredible on Tiwa as well.

Timini was impeccable in a white suit and white and black loafers for his birthday photoshoot.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

