They stepped out in style, putting their best foot forward for events, birthdays, parties, and concerts.
Last week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Even though the week has passed, a lot of slaying happened last week!
Recommended articles
Here are the best pictures from last week:
Tems
Tems shared stunning pictures from her world tour; she wore a Srvc studio bodysuit with a matching scarf.
Ayra Starr
Last week was Ayra Starr’s birthday, and she looked as beautiful as ever in this bandage dress.
Temi Otedola
Temi stunned in this long black bodycon gown for a L'Oreal Paris photoshoot. The look was completed with silver cuffs.
Bella Okagbue
Bella attended a Lancôme event in this pink suit and its coordinating mini skirt. She looked like Elle Woods from ‘Legally Blonde’.
Diane Russet
Diane almost broke the internet with her rendition of a Yoruba bride. Many people thought it was her wedding, but it was just for a fashion editorial.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa rocked a stunning gold fossil dress by Hardine Georgia. The dress, which flatters everyone who wears it, looked incredible on Tiwa as well.
Timini Egbuson
Timini was impeccable in a white suit and white and black loafers for his birthday photoshoot.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng