This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Here are this week's best pictures:

Nengi Hampson

Nengi kicked things off with a show-stopping look. She redefined the classic little black dress with this stunning ensemble. It's a powerful statement that proves the LBD can be anything but boring.

Temi Otedola

Temi Otedola announced her exciting partnership with L'Oréal in the most glamorous way possible. She rocked bold red lipstick, a colour that perfectly complements the beauty brand and her plaid jacket.

Beauty Tukura

Summer dresses are everywhere this season, and Beauty Tukura is rocking the trend effortlessly. The dress looks absolutely incredible on her—the perfect blend of style and comfort for those hot summer days.

Erica Nlewedim

This week saw a resurgence of the classic portrait picture, and Erica Nlewedim absolutely slayed hers. She looked captivating and left us in awe of her beauty.

Kehinde Bankole

Kehinde Bankole took a different route, opting for a stunning natural look that left us breathless. The white gown complements her natural beauty perfectly, creating an angelic look that's both elegant and serene.