This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay!

Best celebrity pictures
Best celebrity pictures

This week has been a whirlwind of gorgeous celebrity photoshoots that have had us reeling in delight. You'll get some serious style and beauty inspiration.

Here are this week's best pictures:

Nengi kicked things off with a show-stopping look. She redefined the classic little black dress with this stunning ensemble. It's a powerful statement that proves the LBD can be anything but boring.

Temi Otedola announced her exciting partnership with L'Oréal in the most glamorous way possible. She rocked bold red lipstick, a colour that perfectly complements the beauty brand and her plaid jacket.

Summer dresses are everywhere this season, and Beauty Tukura is rocking the trend effortlessly. The dress looks absolutely incredible on her—the perfect blend of style and comfort for those hot summer days.

This week saw a resurgence of the classic portrait picture, and Erica Nlewedim absolutely slayed hers. She looked captivating and left us in awe of her beauty.

Kehinde Bankole took a different route, opting for a stunning natural look that left us breathless. The white gown complements her natural beauty perfectly, creating an angelic look that's both elegant and serene.

See last week's best pictures. Check in next week for even more fashion and beauty inspiration.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

