Lagos Fashion Week 2021: Focus on Banke Kuku

A visit to Banke Kuku’s website gave me all the background information I needed about the brand and the founder;

“Born in Lagos in the 1980s, Banke Kuku moved to the United Kingdom at the age of eight. At the age of 19, Banke graduated from Central St Martins College and then Chelsea College of Art and Design, having gained a bachelor degree in Textiles.

“In 2011, Banke launched the textiles arm of her business, after working at a number of international fashion houses and with the leading interior company, Designers Guild, assisting with fabric design for the Royal collection which showcased at Buckingham Palace in 2010.”

Vogue Magazine writing about Banke says; "This fusion of West-African and Western-eclectic inspirations is central to Banke Kuku, the brand, today."

Speaking to Vogue she says; “Textiles are my canvas. I work digitally, so there are no limitations on colours, tones and prints.”

Banke makes the perfect lounge for those who are all about the rich aunty life and comfort.

Her clientele includes Tiwa Savage, Mo Abudu, Erica Nlewedim, and Burna Boy.

For the Lagos fashion week 2021. Her Spring Summer collection is full of adire prints and a two-piece lounge set.

Another interesting thing about her fashion showcase was it has ex-big brother Naija Housemate - Saskay walking down the runway and sister to Big Brother Naija Season five runner-up Dorathy Bachor - Ruth Bachor on the runway.