A lady in red is striking. She commands attention wherever she goes, heads turns as she walks by. After all, red is the colour of seduction.
Ladies in Red: The fiery hot looks in October
This month, we saw many gorgeous women in red.
Read Also
Nengi
Nengi was flaming hot like atarodo in this one-handed gown for Beauty’s birthday.
Ima
Ima struck a fierce pose in this two-piece and loved the corset. The detailing by the shoulders, hair and makeup was all the rave.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa was one of the beauties in the red Alexander Mcqueen trench coat.
Beauty Tukura
Beauty stroke the picture of the season in this avant-garde outfit Xtrabrides Lagos.
Liquorose
Liquorose mixed her red with silver, and we have no complaints about it at all.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Great Taste, Great Feeling: Win exciting prizes this World Pasta Day with Golden Penny Foods
Here’s why moaning during s*x is such a good thing, according to s*x experts
8 smart ways to make him last longer in bed
6 natural ways to delay your period
These are the longest bridges in Africa (Third Mainland Bridge is one of them)
You probably didn't know the names of these popular Nigerian fruits
Ladies in Red: The fiery hot looks in October
5 taboos to note when visiting any Hausa Land
5 best places to live in Lagos
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox