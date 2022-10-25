RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Ladies in Red: The fiery hot looks in October

Temi Iwalaiye

This month, we saw many gorgeous women in red.

Ima, Nengi and Beauty were some beauties in red [Instagram]
Ima, Nengi and Beauty were some beauties in red [Instagram]

A lady in red is striking. She commands attention wherever she goes, heads turns as she walks by. After all, red is the colour of seduction.

Nengi was flaming hot like atarodo in this one-handed gown for Beauty’s birthday.

Ima struck a fierce pose in this two-piece and loved the corset. The detailing by the shoulders, hair and makeup was all the rave.

Tiwa was one of the beauties in the red Alexander Mcqueen trench coat.

Beauty stroke the picture of the season in this avant-garde outfit Xtrabrides Lagos.

Liquorose mixed her red with silver, and we have no complaints about it at all.

