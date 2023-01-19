ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Kim K buys a cross pendant worn by Princess Diana

Temi Iwalaiye

Kim buys another relic worn by dead celebrity.

Princess Diana wearing the pendant and Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn's gown [People]
Princess Diana wearing the pendant and Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn's gown [People]

In a Sotheby's London auction held on Wednesday night, Kim Kardashian's representative bid the highest to purchase a cross-shaped pendant worn as a necklace by the late Princess Diana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The 5.25 carat cross-shaped pendant has square-cut amethysts and diamonds with round-cut shapes.

Kim Kardashian is a reality television personality, a mother of four, a serial entrepreneur, and Kanye West's ex-wife. The amethyst cross' final bid, which was 163,800 pounds ($197,453), more than doubled the pre-auction estimate.

In October 1987, Princess Diana, late Princess of Wales, wore the pendant with a Catherine Walker gown at a fundraiser for the organization 'Birthright', which defends women's rights throughout pregnancy and childbirth.

The glistening purple gemstone was loaned to her from a collection that belonged to the late Naim Attallah CBE, the former group chief executive officer of Asprey & Garrard.

Kim seemed to have developed an appetite for wearing dead people’s clothes and personal effects. Last year, she wore a nude Marilyn Monroe gown to the Met Gala and her first daughter, North, wore the hat that Michael Jackson wore in the Thriller video for Halloween.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UV nail dryers used for gel polish might cause cancer, study shows

UV nail dryers used for gel polish might cause cancer, study shows

Kim K buys a cross pendant worn by Princess Diana

Kim K buys a cross pendant worn by Princess Diana

How a startup founded by three women plans to change the face of skincare in Africa

How a startup founded by three women plans to change the face of skincare in Africa

INFINIX rewards dancers and hype winners with millions in cash prize on Turn Up Friday Show

INFINIX rewards dancers and hype winners with millions in cash prize on Turn Up Friday Show

Valentine’s day 2023: 5 gift ideas your man will love

Valentine’s day 2023: 5 gift ideas your man will love

What happened to the skinny jeans trend?

What happened to the skinny jeans trend?

6 things that happen when you have s*x while high or drunk

6 things that happen when you have s*x while high or drunk

Men who love sport cars might have small p*nises, research finds

Men who love sport cars might have small p*nises, research finds

Who wore it better? Ayra Starr, Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa wear Jean Paul Gaultier

Who wore it better? Ayra Starr, Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa wear Jean Paul Gaultier

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Looks from the Miss Universe competition [Instagram]

Top 10 favourite Miss Nigeria looks at the Miss Universe contest

Toke, Ayra & Tiwa in JPG [Instagram]

Who wore it better? Ayra Starr, Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa wear Jean Paul Gaultier

Miss Hannah at the Miss Universe contest [instagram/therealmontana22]

See photos and learn 5 facts about Hannah Iribhogbe representing Nigeria at Miss Universe contest

Here's how short women can appear taller [Instagram]

How to dress to make yourself look taller if you're short