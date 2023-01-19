Kim K buys a cross pendant worn by Princess Diana

In a Sotheby's London auction held on Wednesday night, Kim Kardashian's representative bid the highest to purchase a cross-shaped pendant worn as a necklace by the late Princess Diana.
The 5.25 carat cross-shaped pendant has square-cut amethysts and diamonds with round-cut shapes.
Kim Kardashian is a reality television personality, a mother of four, a serial entrepreneur, and Kanye West's ex-wife. The amethyst cross' final bid, which was 163,800 pounds ($197,453), more than doubled the pre-auction estimate.
In October 1987, Princess Diana, late Princess of Wales, wore the pendant with a Catherine Walker gown at a fundraiser for the organization 'Birthright', which defends women's rights throughout pregnancy and childbirth.
The glistening purple gemstone was loaned to her from a collection that belonged to the late Naim Attallah CBE, the former group chief executive officer of Asprey & Garrard.
Kim seemed to have developed an appetite for wearing dead people’s clothes and personal effects. Last year, she wore a nude Marilyn Monroe gown to the Met Gala and her first daughter, North, wore the hat that Michael Jackson wore in the Thriller video for Halloween.
