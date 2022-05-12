RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Kim admits to panicking without Kanye West as her stylist, says he compared her to Marge Simpson

We have all noticed something off about Kim Kardashian’s styling, especially after her divorce.

Kanye compared her to Marge Simpson [Metro]
Kim Kardashian's fashion after the divorce is either one-directional and boring - or extravagant and impractical like wrapping herself in Balenciaga tape.

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga [Stylecaster]
Kanye often styled Kim for most of her red carpet appearances. While their marriage flourished, Kim dominated red carpets.

Kanye West and Kim-Kardashian
In her new show on Hulu, she said to Kourtney Kardashian, “I got to a point where I would just ask him for advice for everything, down to what I wear. Even now I’m having like panic attacks, like, ‘What do I wear?”

She also mentioned she wasn’t sure of the outfit she wore to Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards - a brown leather Fendi gown and snake-skin leather boots.

He compared this outfit to Marge Simpson [Pinkvilla}
She said, “I was like, ‘How do I wear something that hasn’t been pre-vetted first?'”

Kanye was not a big fan of what she chose and made fun of her. “He called me afterwards. He told me my career is over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar.”

Marge Simpson is a popular cartoon character [Npr]
Kanye’s first girlfriend post-divorce, Julia Fox also changed her style up when she began dating him.

American rapper Kanye West and actress Julia Fox [Instagram/DondaTines]
Now that Kanye is dating someone else, Chaney Jones (who bears an uncanny resemblance to Kim), we can see a difference in her style, she is often dresses like Kim.

Kanye West's new girlfriend, Chaney Jones [People]
Kanye certainly makes his women his fashion muse.

