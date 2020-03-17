Nigerian Entrepreneur, Kiki Osinbanjo, gave us another reason why every lady should own a tartan outfit.

She shared these pictures on her Instagram page recently where she was wearing this brown tartan pantsuit.

Tartans are fabrics that consists of lines of different widths and also colors that cross each other at right angles. Tartans are a very fashionable and versatile piece that every lady should own

Kiki Osinbanjo wearing a tartan pant suit [Instagram: kikiosinbanjo]

We love how she went all neutral on this fit without looking too extra now this is how you wear. From the nude camisole to the brown handbag down to the clear sandal heels.

When wearing a tartan fit, always keep the rest of your accessories minimal. You can rock this look with sneakers if you don't want to opt for heels.