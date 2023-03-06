It seems Kim Kardashian isn’t the only one who wears the clothes of dead icons, Kim wore Marilyn Monroe’s gown to the 2021 Met Gala. Scandal star, Kerry Washington joins the tradition.
Kerry Washington wears late Whitney Houston's iconic red gown
Kerry wore the same gown worn by late Whitney Houston.
Last Sunday, Kerry Washington wore the exact dressed figure hugging, velvet, halter-neck dress Whitney Houston wore to perform at the 1996 BET's Walk of Fame awards. Kerry wore the dress to the African American Black Film Festival.
Kerry’s stylist, Law Roach was able to borrow the outfit from the designer, Marc Bouwer and yes, it is the exact same dress. Kerry Washington appeared to be rather excited to wear the icon’s dress as she shared a reel on her Instagram.
Before her death, Whitney Houston was a six-time Grammy award-winning artiste who died in 2012 from an accidental drowning and atherosclerotic heart disease. She had five drugs in her system including cocaine.
