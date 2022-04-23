Kemi Adetiba’s traditional wedding gele is giving us life

She wore an unconventional gele made by Vavavoom, that reminded us of what our mothers used to wear. The kind of gele Lagbaja sang about. Madam kofo kind of head gear. It was one of those satellite-looking ones and not the gele with neat steps that is trendy among brides.

Pulse Nigeria

People on social media absolutely adored the look and I agree with them she looks gorgeous in the green gele.

She chose a simple green lace gown, a corset tied at the back with bead appliques; we are not sure who made it, but it could be Toju Foyeh who made her introduction outfit.