Award-winning dIrector, Kemi Adetiba known for King of Boys and The Wedding Party Part one had her traditional wedding to Oscar Heman-Ackah today, Saturday, April 23 2022.
Kemi Adetiba’s traditional wedding gele is giving us life
The director’s headgear is extra. And we totally, totally love it!
She wore an unconventional gele made by Vavavoom, that reminded us of what our mothers used to wear. The kind of gele Lagbaja sang about. Madam kofo kind of head gear. It was one of those satellite-looking ones and not the gele with neat steps that is trendy among brides.
People on social media absolutely adored the look and I agree with them she looks gorgeous in the green gele.
She chose a simple green lace gown, a corset tied at the back with bead appliques; we are not sure who made it, but it could be Toju Foyeh who made her introduction outfit.
It is always nice when a person breaks from the norm and looks magnificent. The retro look is one we need to see more of.
