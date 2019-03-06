Juliette Ibrahim, the popular Nollywood actress, is known for her outlandish style and penchant for colourful hairstyle but here she is on the cover of WOW magazine, totally transformed.

Juliette Ibrahim is on a roll right now. Fresh from celebrating her birthday with friends and fans in South Africa, the actress is now a cover star.

Juliette looks simple and classy in black and white ensembles as she poses for an editorial with WOW magazine.

Talking about the latest issue, Julie Odia, who is the publisher of WOW magazine says:

Juliet and I had a sit down over wine and a delicious meal and she let me into her world like she had never done before. We talked about EVERYTHING. It was endearing seeing her so vulnerable yet so strong.

Check out Juliette's stunning looks below!