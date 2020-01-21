Pop icon Beyonce has finally released her highly anticipated Ivy Park X Adidas collection which dropped after almost a year it was first teased.

As expected, the release of the collection has created an online frenzy which has led to the sale of every Ivy Park item on the Adidas website. Beyonce founded her streetwear brand in 2016. It was originally a collaboration with Topshop billionaire, Phillip Green which she now solely owns.

In the weeks leading up to the release, Beyonce gifted items from the collection to her celebrity friends as part of the marketing rollout strategy.

The likes of Yara Shahidi, Kelly Rowland, Hailey Beiber, Cardi B, Diplo, Janelle Monáe, and several others all received items from the Ivy Park X Adidas collection. No Nigerian celebrity including the artists that featured on Beyonce’s Lion King album has received any package from Beyonce.

The apparel from the collection come in distinct colour palettes of maroon, cream, and solar orange with the three stripes Adidas signature. Bey's take on classic athleisure collections is so refreshing as it contains some unisex outfits that range from sportswear to sneakers.

The first set of outfits to be released from the collections include hoodies and jackets, joggers and bodysuits, and, of course, four reimagined designs of classic Adidas shoe silhouettes, including the Nite Jogger sneaker.

“Beyoncé made a great move with her comeback collection as a collaboration with Adidas,” Nigeria stylist Glam Official told Pulse.

“Her first release didn’t make great sales hence her smart plan of collaborating with a huge streetwear brand like Adidas.

“It’s clear she put more work into this new collection. Don’t even get me started with the campaign.”

With the release of this collection, Pulse is looking at how any of the items from the line would fit with the Nigerian urban looks.

“With regards to the ever heightened sense of style of Nigerians, the collection could be a hit if most are styled as separates,” Asaaju also said.

With the official prices ranging from N9000 ($25) to N90,000 ($250), the items in the collection are expected to be sold at a higher price in Nigeria due to retailing factors like shipping cost, level of scarcity and demand of the items.

It is expected that Nigerian celebrities would be the first to get their hands on any item from the collection as well as high-end shoppers but would the items fit in with Nigeria’s urban styling.

Fit for Nigeria

“Ivy Park is an athleisure brand and that was very much represented in the style of pieces created. Very functional yet stylish.”

1. The maxi shirt, bikers short and sneakers will be a perfect concert outfit. Showing off your sexy legs wouldn't be an issue. If you need to hit the club with your friends or get some drinks with bae, this look will certainly fit.

2. This will also go for a lazy type of day look. But finding a suitable time to rock the hoodie could be difficult due to the hot weather conditions in Nigeria.

Both sexes can rock this look with all the sauce the collection brings.

3. The athleisure is redefined as Bey added some sexiness to the style. You can pull off a street style with all the sexiness and classy you'll like to show.

We definitely love the slit added to the trouser, it brings a refreshing look to the style.

4. This solar orange top and bikers short will make a perfect gym outfit or a travel style.

If you're about to catch a flight and you don't want to do too much, you can rock this look.

5. This body con dress is what every lady should rock this season. The side slit makes a curvy turn which is pretty creative. The see-through sleeves allow air to get through so you don't get choked up from the high-neck.

The face hat gives you that street style vibe and the socks for heels adds class to it.

6. If you are daring, you'll rock this look to your parties or fashion events. You might want to do away with the jacket because of the weather but the look serves street style goals.

You can rock the jack with the bikers short if you need more air while you slay.

7. You'll see most people rocking this look at the gym or if they need to run errands.

8. The buttoned-down maxi jumpsuit can work for both sexes.

Not fit for Nigeria

1. This oversized, stitch-detailed puffer coat and the sleek utilitarian-inspired jumpsuit isn't a combination you'll see on a regular Nigerian. The weather wouldn't encourage this combination and except you have to rock the jumpsuit without the coat.

“The coats may not be the best options for our street style at this time due to weather but great for editorials,” Asaaju said.

2. The sheer, ruched mesh bodysuit might be too thick for a beachwear. It wouldn't fit into our style except a celebrity decides to pull it off to break the internet.

3. The oversized hoodie and the clust rig attached to a mini fanny bag might be weather selective. It would only work during the cold season. So you won't be able to rock all through the year.